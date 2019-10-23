Roberts nets the winner and Hughes also impresses in Diamonds victory

Scott Pollock was not the only Cobblers academy graduate to find the net on Tuesday evening as Morgan Roberts scored the winning goal for AFC Rushden & Diamonds against Banbury United.

The teenage winger has impressed during his short loan spell at the Southern League club and, in his fourth game, he got off the mark shortly before half-time on Tuesday with a fine finish

Earlier, Jordan Macleod gave Diamonds a quickfire lead before Jannal Gordon's screamer brought high-flying Banbury level, but Roberts' goal proved to be the winner.

And Roberts was not the only Cobblers youngster to impress at Hayden Road as 18-year-old defender Ryan Hughes was also in fine form at centre-back.

"Morgan will score goals and he's got a great future, as I've said before," said Diamonds boss Andy Peaks. "He took his goal really well.

"He deserved it for his performances over the last few games and he was a threat all night for us. The two Northampton boys have been excellent."

Meanwhile, Cobblers have announced that their youth team will face Colchester United in the first round of the FA Youth Cup next Wednesday, October 30, at 7pm.

The tie will be played at the PTS Academy Stadium. Admission prices are £5 adults, £1 senior citizens and free for U18s. All supporters can pay on arrival.