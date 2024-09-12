Cobblers will assess how Tyler Roberts trains this week before deciding whether or not to throw him straight in for his debut against Wycombe this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old arrived at Sixfields on loan from Birmingham City late on deadline day but has not yet had the chance to show his new supporters what he can do due to the international break.

However, depending on how he trains this week, Jon Brady could be tempted to chuck him in against the Chairboys in Saturday’s 12.30pm kick-off at Sixfields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brady said: "Tyler's game-time has been limited and he's not had that many minutes in pre-season either so we'll have to assess whether we need to build him up or whether he can go straight in.

Jon Brady

"We'll do what we feel is right. We tried to build up Tariqe (Fosu) as well and we had a bit of an issue with him. Hopefully he'll be back soon but it's always about trying to get that balance right and that’s what we’ll try and do with Tyler.”

Roberts’ arrival and the potential return of Fosu means Brady is not short on options at the top end of the pitch.

He added: "I feel those selection headaches will come but the players who have been playing have had a good, solid start. We haven't been totally outstanding but we've been strong and steady so far and we've been really competitive in every single game.

"We have to make sure that we are the same again on Saturday.”