Robbo is your top Cobbler! 'Keeper Liam scoops Player of the Season award

Liam Roberts

Liam Roberts has been voted the Chronicle & Echo Town Automotive Cobblers Player of the Year for the 2021/22 season.

The goalkeeper, who has played every minute of every league game this season, was the overwhelming choice among supporters for the top prize, scooping a huge 68 per cent of the final vote.

It was a close call between second, third and fourth as creative chief Mitch Pinnock, who has netted nine goals and assisted another 12, received 14 per cent of the vote, narrowly ahead of top scorer Sam Hoskins (13 per cent) and centre-back Fraser Horsfall (12 per cent).

There were also votes for Aaron McGowan, Shaun McWilliams, Jon Guthrie, Ali Koiki and Jack Sowerby.

But in a season that has thrown up so many worthy candidates for this award, no one is a more deserving winner than Roberts.

Signed from Walsall in the summer, it did not take long for the 27-year-old to establish himself as Jon Brady's number one between the posts.

He started the campaign with a clean sheet against Port Vale before pulling off a string of fine saves in the following game at Colchester and that set the tone for a superb season.

In fact, no goalkeeper in the top four tiers of English football can boast as many clean sheets as Roberts this season and no team in League Two have conceded fewer goals than the Cobblers.

Roberts joins an impressive list of goalkeepers to win this award, following in the footsteps of Mark Bunn, Keith Welch and Peter Gleasure.

He received the award at the club’s end of season dinner on Sunday night, where he was also voted the Players’ Player of the Season.

Peter Abimbola was named Academy Player of the Season while Aaron McGowan and Mitch Pinnock shared the best goal award for their efforts against Stevenage and Leyton Orient respectively.

Taking home the Women’s Player of the Season prize was Rachael Mumford.