Right-back McGowan will do his talking on the pitch for Cobblers

Aaron McGowan.

New signing Aaron McGowan has vowed to give nothing less than ‘110 per cent every game’ after becoming the 10th player to join the Cobblers this summer.

The 24-year-old right-back is the fifth man to make the trip down from Scotland and the third to swap Kilmarnock for Sixfields, following in the footsteps of Nicke Kabamba and Mitch Pinnock.

Signing a two-year deal, McGowan will compete with Michael Harriman for the right-back spot.

Asked what his best qualities are, the former Morecambe defender said: “I feel it’s always better to prove yourself on the pitch, but I think I will bring a lot of experience to the team.

“Even though I’m only 24-years-old, I’ve played over 200 league games so I will bring a lot of experience and I’ve also had experience of being captain, which is something else the manager spoke about – being an organiser, being a leader and putting my stamp on the team.

“I’m just someone who will give 110 per cent every game. I don’t accept not wanting to go out and get three points on a Saturday. Every single game you should want to get those three points.

“I feel like I have a winner’s mentality and that’s the sort of thing I want to bring into the dressing room off the pitch.”

In terms of his playing style, McGowan knows he will be required to help out in attack, but first and foremost he is a defender.

“Obviously every full-back wants to get forward and I do like to do that and put crosses in myself," he added. "But for me I don’t feel I’ve had a good game unless I’ve stopped the opposite winger from scoring or assisting.