Cobblers boss Jon Brady says the injury situation is ‘ridiculous’ after he lost Mitch Pinnock and Sam Sherring on the eve of Saturday’s game against Cambridge United.

Town were already without several defenders plus first-choice goalkeeper Lee Burge when centre-back Sherring went down in training the day before the game, while Pinnock fell ill on the same morning.

That meant Liam Moore made his full Cobblers debut at the Abbey Stadium – his first competitive start in 12 months – and Harvey Lintott started just his third league game of the season. Max Dyche also had to be recalled from his loan spell at Woking.

Jon Brady watches on at Cambridge

But Town dug in after going behind early and they returned home with a point thanks to Jon Guthrie’s late header.

"We didn't have Sam or Mitch available today,” said Brady. “Mitch fell ill on Friday and you feel everything is against you. I honestly don't know the situation with Sam. We have sent him away to be checked over and we're waiting for the feedback.

"We brought Max back from his loan at the last minute so thanks to Woking for that and he had to come on at right-back at the end so we're really stretched on that back-line. We have our goalkeeper out and I think six defenders now, which is ridiculous.

"Young Harv came in. He's had a bit-part to play but he played with a lot more purpose and he did really well. It was an immense effort by Liam Moore to play 99 minutes and I thought it was a captain’s performance from Jon. He led the team brilliantly.

"Guys are stepping up and delivering. The effort, the application and the character of the boys was absolutely brilliant.