Revealed! The market value of every League Two squad including Northampton Town, Forest Green Rovers, Mansfield and Sutton United

We’ve taken a look at each squad in League Two to reveal which club has the biggest market value and how the Cobblers compare to their league rivals.
All values – which were updated after the transfer window closed – are based on assessments made by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and run from lowest to highest.
1.
Sutton United - £1.55m
Keeper Dean Bouzanis comes with a £270,000 price-tag and is Sutton's most valuable player.
2.
Harrogate Town - £1.69m
Rory McArdle is rated as Harrogate Town most valuable player at £270,000.
3.
Newport County - £1.8m
Coventry City loan man Josh Pask is rated as Newport's most valuable player with a value of £270,000.
4.
Walsall - £2m
Stephen Ward is Walsall's biggest asset at £653,000.