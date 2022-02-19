Matty Longstaff is rated as the most valuable player in League Two by a country mile. The Mansfield loan player has a £2.25m price tag.

Revealed! The market value of every League Two squad including Northampton Town, Forest Green Rovers, Mansfield and Sutton United

How much a player is worth, which club has the most valuable squad and how do Cobblers compare?

By Stephen Thirkill
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 7:00 pm

We’ve taken a look at each squad in League Two to reveal which club has the biggest market value and how the Cobblers compare to their league rivals.

All values – which were updated after the transfer window closed – are based on assessments made by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and run from lowest to highest.

1.

Sutton United - £1.55m Keeper Dean Bouzanis comes with a £270,000 price-tag and is Sutton's most valuable player.

2.

Harrogate Town - £1.69m Rory McArdle is rated as Harrogate Town most valuable player at £270,000.

3.

Newport County - £1.8m Coventry City loan man Josh Pask is rated as Newport's most valuable player with a value of £270,000.

4.

Walsall - £2m Stephen Ward is Walsall's biggest asset at £653,000.

