Revealed: The Cobblers XI you would pick against Port Vale tomorrow

Here's how supporters think the Town boss will go against Port Vale. ..
1. GOALKEEPER: Liam Roberts
Roberts played the full 90 at Cambridge United last weekend and enjoyed an excellent game, possibly cementing his spot over Jonny Maxted between the posts. He's your pick to start.
2. RIGHT-BACK: Aaron McGowan
McGowan, solid in pre-season, would likely have been first-choice even before Harriman was forced to isolate and missed last week's final friendly. He takes the right-back sport in your team.
3. CENTRE-BACK: Fraser Horsfall
Only player featured more for the Cobblers last season and confirmation that he will be vice-captain this term suggests he will again rack up plenty the appearances.
4. CENTRE-BACK: Jon Guthrie
Sure to be a regular throughout the season and a nailed-on starter for the opening day, injury-permitting.