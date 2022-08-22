Revealed: Sam Hoskins' stoppage-time equaliser direct from a corner was no fluke

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Hoskins' corner flicked off Zac Williams at the near post and found its way in.

Sam Hoskins’ stoppage-time equaliser at Crewe Alexandra on Saturday, scored direct from a corner, was a deliberate ploy by the Cobblers and something they had identified as a potential weakness when watching clips of their opponents in the build-up to the game.

Hoskins, who scored his sixth and seventh goals of the season at Gresty Road, may not have been going straight for goal as the clock ticked towards 97 minutes but he was trying to land the ball under the crossbar where manager Jon Brady felt goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo and Crewe’s defence were vulnerable.

A deft flick off Zac Williams’ head deceived Okonkwo and the ball found its way into the far bottom corner, sparking scenes of jubilation among fans, players and coaches as Cobblers salvaged a dramatic 2-2 draw to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

"All week we have worked on that," revealed Brady afterwards. "Their goalkeeper is a young kid and sometimes flaps at crosses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We worked to put it under the crossbar and be really physical and get on the end of it and the goalkeeper flapped it and Sam scored straight from the corner - brilliant.”

Hoskins himself admitted there was an element of fortune about it, adding: "I'd like to claim I was going for goal. It was more of a cross but we did speak about their goalkeeper's positioning from free-kicks and corners.

"We wanted to test him on corners probably a bit earlier in the game than we did but it's worked in the end. I actually think I underhit the cross but credit to the lads in and around the goalkeeper because they stopped him coming for it and that's got us a point in the end.”

The goal marked the end of a deeply emotional week for the club and some of that emotion spilled onto the pitch as fans and players celebrated together.

"The game is about emotions and it has been a hugely emotional week for the whole football club,” Brady added. "We talk about us being a family, from the chairman down to the tea ladies at this club and we are all connected.

"Who can't enjoy a moment like that? There was no malice in it. It was just pure emotion spilling over and there was no harm done.”

Hoskins, who ran straight towards the away fans, said: "That's what it's all about, isn't it? The fans certainly enjoyed it and so did we. It's just small reward for them travelling all the way to Crewe and it was the same at Crawley on Tuesday.