Revan super excited to get started at Cobblers - but Aston Villa defender has not joined just to make up the numbers

Dominic Revan.

Deadline day signing Dominic Revan is super excited to get started at the Cobblers – but he’s warned he hasn’t made the trip down to Sixfields just to make up the numbers.

Cobblers have tracked Aston Villa’s versatile defender for a while but manager Jon Brady only gave the green light for a loan deal this week following the serious injured suffered by Joseph Mills at Crawley on Saturday.

Revan, who worked with Town's assistant boss Colin Calderwood back at Villa Park, specialises as a centre-back but can play across the back-line and will be with Northampton until January.

“I first heard about the interest in me a couple of weeks ago,” said the 20-year-old. “But it wasn’t until Monday when I heard the move would definitely go through.

“I got told to head down to the club on Tuesday and I was very excited to get signed and now I want to get going.

“I know Colin well from the time when he was at Villa. I was a bit younger back then because that was during by days as a scholar in the youth team but I did train with him a few times when I was around the first-team and I’m looking forward to working with him again.”

Following an impressive loan spell with Weymouth last season, Revan wants to make a similar impact at Sixfields and not just sit on the bench.

“I went to Weymouth in the January window and I really enjoyed that,” he added. “I got valuable game-time and it was an experience I needed.

“I want to have the same impact here. I’ve come here to challenge the lads and to play as much as possible because I want to develop and improve as a player and help the team achieve their goals this season.”

And League Two is unlikely to overawe the young defender given he captained Villa’s COVID-hit squad in an FA Cup tie against Liverpool last season.

“It was amazing feeling and it’s something I’ve dreamt of all my life,” said Revan.

“I’ve been at Villa since a young lad so playing for your boyhood club in a game like that, and as captain as well, was a brilliant feeling.”

Revan's loan move to Sixields is not the first deal to be done between Northampton and Villa this season after young striker Cale Chukwuemeka linked up with brother Carney last month.

"I actually know Carney and Caleb very well," Revan added. "Obviously I played with Carney a lot in the U23s at Villa and he's been really good this season.