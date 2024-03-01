Returning injured players must earn their place back, says boss Brady

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brady picked the same starting line-up for the third game running against Burton on Saturday with Jack Sowerby and Shaun McWilliams only coming on in the second half and top scorer Sam Hoskins left on the bench.

Danny Hylton, Harvey Lintott and Dominic Gape did not even make the squad, highlighting the depth now available to Brady as the injury situation clears up.

And having seen his team pick up seven points from the last nine, the Town manager could very well select the same XI again when Charlton Athletic visit on Saturday.

Top scorer Sam Hoskins was an unused substitute as the Cobblers won 2-0 at Burton Albion on Saturday (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"I feel that unit is in a good rhythm at the moment and it's for other players to break in,” he said. “It’ll be down to us to decide when we want to change it.

"I do like continuity but I have a flexible mindset and if we're playing against certain opposition and there's a player that we feel might help us exploit their weaknesses, I'll make those changes.

"For the first time in a long time, we have strong competition for places. I can't remember it being so strong during my time here because in the past we've had injuries and a small squad but now we have more options to pick from.”

Two players who have strengthened their individual causes while others have been absent in recent weeks are midfielders Will Hondermarck and Ben Fox.

Fox has played three games in a row following several months out with injury, and Hondermarck’s started seven in succession.

Brady added: "For Foxy to come back after being out for so long and perform how he has done is really pleasing.

"We were patient with his minutes and he was given a couple of 30s and has then started the last three and that's been vindication for all the hard work he's put in.

"We know what he can do but you need to prove it to yourself and his performances have been really positive.