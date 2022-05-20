RETAINED LIST: Pollock and Rose among seven to leave Cobblers as Mills retires

Joseph Mills has chosen to retire.

The club announced their retained list on Friday afternoon and also leaving Sixfields are Michael Harriman, Sid Nelson, Benny Ashley-Seal and Josh Flanagan.

Players under contract for next season are: Aaron McGowan, Jack Sowerby, Jon Guthrie, Sam Hoskins, Paul Lewis, Nicke Kabamba, Mitch Pinnock, Ali Koiki, Ryan Nolan, Louis Appere, Max Dyche, Jonny Maxted (after agreeing an extension to his contract) and Liam Cross (club have taken up contract option).

Loanees Beryly Lubala, Chanka Zimba, Idris Kanu, Tyler Magloire and Josh Eppiah will return to their parent clubs while Liam Roberts, Shaun McWilliams and Fraser Horsfall have all been offered new deals.

Youngsters Peter Abimbola, Miguel Ngwa and Jack Connor have been offered professional contracts.

Manager Jon Brady said: "It is always one of the toughest parts of the job saying goodbye to some good players and good people.

"Everyone played their part this season, even those who may not have played as much as they would have liked helped to create a good atmosphere in the dressing room and every player leaves with our best wishes.

"Some very good professionals are leaving us, we cannot speak highly enough of them and we wish all of the players well for the future.

"Joseph Mills has chosen to retire which we fully understand. He has a young family to look after and has suffered a couple of lengthy injuries during his time here.

"We made him captain when we were first appointed and he helped lead the changing room and was instrumental in bringing the group together. He has been a top professional on and off the pitch during his time here and to fight his way back from the injuries he suffered shows his strength of character. We wish Joseph and his family well."

Mills was signed by then-Cobblers boss Keith Curle in 2020 and made 51 appearances in total for the club, many of which were as captain. But his time at Sixfields was plagued by fitness issues, including a serious ankle injury at the start of 2021/22 which sidelined him for six months.

Pollock came through the club’s academy but has been used sparingly by Brady while experienced striker Rose was mainly utilised as a substitute. Centre-back Nelson missed virtually the entire season through injury.