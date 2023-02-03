RESULTS & FIXTURES SPECIAL: In-depth guide to what's happening on the local football scene

News you can trust since 1931
By Jeremy Casey
3 hours ago - 12 min read

The football pitches of the town and county were back to their busiest last weekend as the big freeze relented to allow all scheduled matches to go ahead.

Here is your guide to all the key results from the Football League to the Youth Alliance from Saturday, Sunday and midweek, as well as the fixtures for the days ahead.

Pictures by Richard Eason Photography.

Moulton hit the target in their 2-1 Gladwish Challenge Trophy win over ON Chenecks on Tuesday night (Picture: Richard Eason Photography)
RESULTS

Saturday, January 28, 2023​

Sky Bet League Two: Barrow 0 Northampton Town 2

Moulton hit the target during their 2-1 Gladwish Challenge Trophy win over ON Chenecks on Tuesday (Picture: Richard Eason Photography)

Vanarama National League

North Division: Alfreton Town 2 Kettering Town 0; Brackley Town 4 Gloucester City 0

Pitching-In Southern League

Premier Central: AFC Rushden & Diamonds 0 Stratford Town 2

Pitching-In Northern League

Midland Division: Harborough Town 1 Corby Town 0; Yaxley 0 Daventry Town 2

United Counties League

Premier Division South: Coventry United 1 Wellingborough Town 3; Godmanchester Rovers 1 Cogenhoe United 1; Lutterworth Town 0 Rugby Town 3; Desborough Town 1 G.N.G Oadby Town 1; Easington Sports 0 Milton Keynes Irish 2; Eynesbury Rovers 5 Rothwell Corinthians 1; Long Buckby AFC P Histon FC P; March Town United 1 Bugbrooke St.Michaels 3

FA Vase: Biggleswade United 1 Coventry Sphinx 5; Newport Pagnell Town 1 Leighton Town 1 (Pens 7-6)

Spartan South Midlands League

Division One: Lutterworth Athletic 4 Rushden & Higham United 1; ON Chenecks 3 Langford 0; Ampthill Town 2 London Tigers 0; Burton Park Wanderers 2 Letchworth Garden City Eagles 0; Eaton Socon 3 Thame United Reserves 0; Holmer Green 3 Rugby Borough 7; Sileby Rangers 2 Amersham Town 2; Winslow United 1 Raunds Town 2

Northants Combination

Premier Division: Blisworth 2 AFC Rushden & Diamonds U23 Academy 1; Corby Pegasus 1 Corby Stewart & Lloyds 3; Corby Strip Mills 4 Wollaston Victoria 0; Earls Barton United 5 Heyford Athletic 1; Harpole 3 Roade FC 0; Kettering Nomads 4 Corby White Hart Locos 0; Spratton 0 Irchester United 2

Division One: Corby FC Siam 3 Bugbrooke St.Michael A 0; Earls Barton United Reserves 0 Medbourne 6; Higham Town 4 Finedon Volta 0; Moulton Reserves 1 AFC Towcester 3; West Haddon Albion 1 Wootton St George 2

Division One Cup: Wollaston Victoria Reserves 4 Milton 2

Division Two: Brixworth All Saints 3 Crick Athletic 0; Bugbrooke St.Michael B 4 Harpole Reserves 2; Heyford Athletic Reserves 2 Corby Kingswood 6; Roade FC Reserves 5 Kettering Nomads Reserves 1; Stanwick Rovers 1 Weldon United 2; Irchester United Reserves 1 Kettering FC Youth 0

Division Three: Daventry Town FC Hobbs 1 Kettering Orchard Park 2; Finedon Volta Reserves 4 Kingsthorpe Jets 2; Kettering Ise Lodge 1 Corby FC Siam Reserves 2; Woodford United FC Reserves 2 Higham Town Reserves 0; Woodford Wolves 5 Corby Rovers 7

Division Three Cup: Great Doddingtopn 4 Corby White Hart Locos Reserves 1

Division Four: Crick Athletic Reserves 2 Spratton Reserves 1; Gleneagles 8 Thrapston Venturas Reserves 0; Harpole A 2 Stanwick Rovers Reserves 2; Milton 1 Blisworth Development 5; Weedon 2 Corby Trades 1; Weldon United Reserves 1 West Haddon Albion A 2; Old Grammarians Reserves 1 Welford Victoria Colts 1

Macron Northants Women's & Girls League

Under-12 League Cup: Corby Town Lionesses 1 AFC Rushden & Diamonds Whites 1 (Pens 3-4); Crick Athletic Colts 2 Mawsley Youth Hornets 2 (Pens 4-5); Kingsthorpe Jets Prodigy 1 AFC Rushden & Diamonds 4

Under-12 Invitation Cup: Roade 6 Oundle Town 0

Under-13: Kettering Youth 4 Corby Town 0; Daventry Town Panthers 0 Corby Town Bobcats 12

Under-13 League Cup: GLK United 4 Kingsthorpe Jets Majesty 2

Under-14 Division Two: Kettering Youth 5 Oundle Town 0

Under-14 League Cup: Corby Town 3 Kingsthorpe Jets Interceptors 2; Houghton Hawks A 15 Daventry Town Lions 0; Rothwell F.C. Aztec Amazons 8 Mawsley Youth Pumas 1

Sunday, January 29

Nene Sunday League

Premier Division: Crick Athletic 3 Grendon Sapphires 0; Hartwell Forest 3 Finedon Town 1; Tove Valley 2 Delapre United 2; Wellingborough Saxons 1 Upton 3

Championship: AFC Houghton Magna 0 JC United 2; Croyland Park Rangers 2 Thorplands Club 81 Colts 3; Royals 2 Beer Guerrilla 1; Thorplands Club 81 2 Ashby Athletic 6; Wootton Field Wanderers 0 St Davids 2

League One: FC Phipps 3 Wellingborough Saxons Reserves 0; Gregory Celtic 0 Rushden Sargents 6; Rushden Spartans 1 Nene Natives 2; Sixfields Rangers A 0 Naseby 1; Spartak 1 Bat & Wickets 3; Still Men 4 NB Colts 1; Thorplands Club 81 A 6 Drayton Grange 3; Wilby 0 Kettering Park Avenue 4

League Two: Boughton Wanderers 2 Southstar 2; Brafield Corinthians 3 Sands United 1; Dally Iguanas 5 Northants Allstars 3; Hunsbury Hawks 1 Hartwell Forest Reserves 1; MCPAVE FC 1 Albany 0; Pitsford 1 Burton Band 3; Rushden Spartans Reserves 2 Latimer Allstars 4; Thorplands Club 81 Reserves 4 Kingsthorpe Jets 2

League Three: Boca Northants 3 Oakley Diamonds Reserves 2; Boughton Wanderers Reserves 2 Crick Athletic Reserves 1; Corby S&L Foundrymen 1 AFC Hackleton Reserves 0; David Green Development 4 Oakley Diamonds Development 1; David Green Old Boys 5 Brafield Corinthians Reserves 2; FC Flore Reserves 4 Sixfields Rangers B 4; Rothwell Athletic 2 Tove Valley Reserves 7; Vicarage Farm 3 Real Roochers 0

Nene Cup: AFC Hackleton 5 North Star 1; AFC Spinney 4 David Green 3; AFC Wellingborough 1 Blisworth 2; Kettering FC 1 Standens Barn 5; Oakley Diamonds 2 8 Barrels 3; The Queens Head 0 Royals Reserves 2; University of Northampton 1 FC Flore 13

Macron Northants Women's & Girls League

Premier Division: Bugbrooke 3 Buckingham United 3

League Cup: Crick Athletic 4 Earls Barton United 0; Desborough 2 Brackley Town 3; Long Buckby 14 Kingsthorpe Jets Phoenix 0; Moulton 2 Corby Town 0; Welland Valley 0 AFC Rushden & Diamonds 15

Northants Youth Alliance

Under-12A: Moulton Magpies Stripes 1 GLK United Blue 2

Under-12B: Blisworth Greens 4 Kingsthorpe Jets Kestrels 1; Daventry Town Vikings 1 Grange Park Rangers 1; Parklands Tigers Black 2 TFA Lions Blacks 1

Under-12C: Billing United Spartans 3 Byfield Tigers Athletic 0; Delapre Dragons Dazzlers 3 West Haddon Albion Hawks 1; TFA Lions Yellows 1 Wootton St George 1

Under-12D: Bilton Ajax Assassins 0 Parklands Tigers Amber 3; Woodford United Locos 1 Daventry Town Youth Saxons 5

Under-12 Invitation Cup: Halse United 0 Santos Panthers Volts 8; Gretton Wolves 2 ON Chenecks 1

Under-12 Cup: Brackley Town 0 Blisworth Yellows 4; Earls Barton United Green 3 303 Soccer Club Northampton Red 1; Harpole 3 AFC Rushden & Diamonds Vipers 0; Spencer Community Trust Jaguars 5 Roade FC Falcons 1

Under-12 Plate: Daventry Town Danes 0 Rothwell Corinthians 7; Drayton Grange Colts 2 Kingsthorpe Jets Javelin 1; Heyford Athletic 4 Roade Hawks 1; Moulton Magpies Black 2 Soccer Stars 0; Moulton Magpies Whites 2 Spratton & Pitsford Pumas Black 3; Spratton & Pitsford Pumas Orange 7 Brixworth Pumas 3

Under-13A: SYL Greens 2 Bugbrooke White 3; Wollaston Victoria 6 Cogenhoe United 1

Under-13B: Billing United 3 Spencer Community Trust Stags 6; Thorplands Club 81 Red 2 ON Chenecks 1; Wootton St George 3 Delapre Dragons Thunder 2

Under-13 Cup: Bugbrooke Black 5 Bugbrooke Blue 1; Daventry Town Titans 3 Blisworth Yellows 1; Kingsthorpe Jets Nimrods 2 Grange Park Rangers Blue 2 (Pens 3-4); Santos Panthers Volts 10 Parklands Tigers Black 1;

Under-13 Plate: Blisworth Greens 1 Weedon 0; Brixworth Juniors 7 Crick Athletic Colts Reds 0; Drayton Grange Pumas 0 Bilton Ajax Colts 6; Harpole 0 Daventry Town Spartans 2; Kingsthorpe Jets Hornets 1 Gregory Celtic Green 5; Long Buckby 7 Spencer Community Trust Falcons 1; Spratton & Pitsford Pumas 1 Parklands Tigers Stripes 1 (Pens 4-5); Thorplands Club 81 White 1 Roade FC 2

Under-14 Invitation Cup: GLK United Blue 1 Blisworth 2; Santos Panthers Volts 2 Earls Barton United White 0

Under-14 Cup: Brixworth Juniors Panthers 0 Delapre Dragons Fire 9; Bugbrooke 1 ON Chenecks 4; Parklands Tigers Amber 0 Wootton St George Youth 5

Under-14 Plate: Billing United Raptors 3 GLK United Jaguars 0; Bilton Ajax Autobots 0 Moulton Magpies 2; Crick Athletic Colts 3 Grange Park Rangers 0; Weedon 2 Gregory Celtic Hoops 3; West Haddon Albion Ninjas 6 Roade 1; Long Buckby 0 Harpole 3

Under-15A: SYL Blacks 3 ON Chenecks White 1

Under-15 Cup: Crick Athletic Colts Whites 6 Welland Valley Cobras 0; Daventry Town Spartans 0 Harpole 3; Grange Park Rangers Blue 1 Bugbrooke St Michael 2; ON Chenecks Blue 1 Santos Panthers Volts 8

Under-15 Plate: Brixworth Panthers 0 Parklands Tigers Amber 7; Cogenhoe United 3 Weedon 2; Crick Athletic Colts Reds 3 Hampton Hawks 0; Grange Park Rangers Yellow 0 Byfield Tigers 4; Kislingbury 7 Gregory Celtic Hoops 2; Spratton & Pitsford Pumas 1 Thorplands Club 81 5; Thorplands Club 81 Black 0 Moulton Magpies 3

Under-16 Invitation Cup: Brixworth Pumas 2 Kettering Ise Lodge Kestrals 4

Under-16 Cup: Blisworth 1 Bugbrooke 5; Spratton & Pitsford Pumas 1 SYL Blacks 7; Wellingborough Town Lions 2 Woodford United 2

Under-16 Plate: Brixworth Black Panthers 3 Roade 1; Welland Valley 0 Hackleton Harriers 8; Grange Park Rangers 3 Weedon 0; Kingsthorpe Jets Jaguars 2 West Haddon Albion Onesies 3

Under-18A: GLK United Red 6 Kislingbury Red 1; Kislingbury Blue 4 Heyford Athletic 2

Under-18B: OGs Youth Ospreys 1 Moulton Magpies 2; West Haddon Albion Falcons 8 Crick Athletic Colts Whites 3

Under-18 Cup: Daventry Town Vikings 0 Grange Park Rangers Blue 4

Under-18 Plate: Hackleton Harriers 1 Bugbrooke 5; Wootton St George 8 Crick Athletic Colts Reds 1

Tuesday, January 31

Vanarama National League

North Division: Kettering Town 3 Boston United 2; Scarborough Athletic 0 Brackley Town 0

United Counties League

Premier Division South: Cogenhoe United 1 Rugby Town 2; Coventry Sphinx 3 Bugbrooke St.Michaels 0; Godmanchester Rovers 3 March Town United 1

Spartan South Midlands League

Division One: Eaton Socon 0 Real Bedford FC 3; Raunds Town 2 Rushden & Higham United 1; Winslow United 0 Rugby Borough 1

Division One Cup: Holmer Green 1 Ampthill Town 0

Gladwish Challenge Trophy: Moulton 2 ON Chenecks 1

FIXTURES

Saturday, February 4, 2023

Sky Bet League Two: Northampton Town v Walsall

Vanarama National League

North Division: Banbury United v Kettering Town; Peterborough Sports v Brackley Town

Pitching-In Southern League

Premier Central: Coalville Town v AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Pitching-in Northern League

Midland Division: Corby Town v Bedworth United; Daventry Town v Stamford

United Counties League

Premier Division South: Rugby Town v Godmanchester Rovers; Cogenhoe United v Coventry Unitedl; G.N.G Oadby Town v Eynesbury Rovers; Histon FC v Bugbrooke St.Michaels; March Town United v Easington Sports; Milton Keynes Irish v Long Buckby AFC; Newport Pagnell Town v Coventry Sphinx; Rothwell Corinthians v Lutterworth Town; Wellingborough Town v Desborough Town

Spartan South Midlands League

Division One: Amersham Town v Raunds Town; Burton Park Wanderers v Buckingham Athletic; Langford v Lutterworth Athletic; Moulton v Eaton Socon; ON Chenecks v Rugby Borough; Sileby Rangers v Holmer Green; Rushden & Higham United v London Tigers; Thame United Reserves v Wellingborough Whitworth; Winslow United v Ampthill Town

Northants Combination

Premier Division: AFC Rushden & Diamonds U23 Academy v Spratton; Corby Stewart & Lloyds v Blisworth; Corby White Hart Locos v Irchester United; Earls Barton United v Corby Strip Mills; Kettering Nomads v Corby Pegasus; Wollaston Victoria v Harpole; Woodford United v Heyford Athletic

Division One: Bugbrooke St.Michael A v Wollaston Victoria Reserves; Earls Barton United Reserves v Milton; Higham Town v Moulton Reserves; West Haddon Albion v AFC Towcester; Wootton St George v Corby FC Siam

Division Two: Brixworth All Saints v Irchester United Reserves; Corby Kingswood v Weldon United; Harpole Reserves v Kettering Nomads Reserves; Heyford Athletic Reserves v Bugbrooke St.Michael B; Roade Reserves v Kettering; Stanwick Rovers v Crick Athletic

Division Three: Burton Park Wanderers Reserves v Wellingborough Old Grammarians; Corby FC Siam Reserves v Daventry Town FC Hobbs; Corby Rovers v Kettering Orchard Park; Corby White Hart Locos FC Reserves v Woodford Wolves; Finedon Volta Reserves v Woodford United FC Reserves; Great Doddington v Corby Stewart & Lloyds Reserves; Kingsthorpe Jets v Higham Town Reserves

Division Four: Blisworth Development v Stanwick Rovers Reserves; Corby Trades v Gleneagles; Crick Athletic Reserves v Milton; Spratton Reserves v West Haddon Albion A; Weldon United Reserves v Thrapston Venturas Reserves; Welford Victoria Colts v Weedon; Old Grammarians Reserves v Harpole A

Macron Northants Women's & Girls League

Under-12 Division Two: Kingsthorpe Jets Eagles v Mawsley Hornets

Under-12 League Cup: Brackley Athletic v Kettering Town FC Community; Corby Town Lionesses v Blisworth; Mawsley Jaguars v Daventry Town Lionesses

Under-13: Corby Town v Kettering Town FC Community; GLK United v Brackley Athletic; Kingsthorpe Jets Majesty v Corby Town Bobcats

Under-14 Division One: Corby Town v Mawsley Youth Pumas; Kingsthorpe Jets Interceptors v Houghton Hawks A; Rothwell F.C. Aztec Amazons v GLK United

Under-14 Division Two: Brixworth Juniors v Kettering FC Youth; Oundle Town v Brackley Athletic

Under-15 League Cup: Brixworth Juniors v Kettering FC Youth; AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Kingsthorpe Jets Symphony; Kingsthorpe Jets Melody v Mawsley Lionesses

Sunday, February 5

Nene Sunday League

Premier Division: Barton Albion v Grendon Sapphires; Tove Valley v Blisworth; Upton v Finedon Town

Championship: AFC Houghton Magna v Croyland Park Rangers; The Queens Head v Oakley Diamonds

League One: Sixfields Rangers A v Wilby

League Two: Dally Iguanas v Boughton Wanderers; Latimer Allstars v Brafield Corinthians

League Three: Aimstr8 CFA v Oakley Diamonds Development

Millennium Trophy: 8 Barrels v AFC Hackleton; AFC Wellingborough v Delapre United; Crick Athletic v Kettering FC; David Green v AFC Spinney; FC TEQ v Rushden Spartans; Hartwell Forest v Alba Eagles; St Davids v North Star; Wootton Field Wanderers v Wellingborough Saxons

Alan Dimmer Trophy: AFC Hackleton Reserves v Real Roochers; Boughton Wanderers Reserves v Sixfields Rangers B; David Green Development v Crick Athletic Reserves; FC Flore Reserves v Kingsthorpe Jets; Oakley Diamonds Reserves v Rothwell Athletic

Dale Stratford Trophy: Bat & Wickets v Ashby Athletic; Hunsbury Hawks v University of Northampton; JC United v Still Men; Naseby v Beer Guerrilla; Nene Natives v Spartak; Royals v Thorplands Club 81 Colts; Rushden Sargents v NB Colts; Thorplands Club 81 v Thorplands Club 81 A

David Ferguson Trophy: Boca Northants v MCPAVE FC; Brafield Corinthians Reserves v Rushden Spartans Reserves; David Green Old Boys v Albany; Drayton Grange v Vicarage Farm; Gregory Celtic v Pitsford; Sands United v Tove Valley Reserves; Southstar v Burton Band; Swan and Helmet v Hartwell Forest Reserves

Macron Northants Women's & Girls League

Premier Division: Desborough v Corby Town; Long Buckby v Moulton

Division One: Kingsthorpe Jets Phoenix v Crick Athletic

League Cup: Buckingham United v Halse United; Kettering FC Youth v Harpole; Earls Barton United v Brackley Town

County Cup: AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Peterborough United

Northants Youth Alliance League

Under-12A: Crick Athletic Colts Reds v GLK United Blue; Harpole v Moulton Magpies Stripes

Under-12B: Blisworth Yellows v Earls Barton United Green; Grange Park Rangers Youth v Brackley Town Juniors Lions; Kingsthorpe Jets Kestrels v AFC Rushden & Diamonds Vipers; Roade Falcons v Parklands Tigers Black; TFA Lions Blacks v Blisworth Greens

Under-12C: Byfield Tigers Athletic v Delapre Dragons Dazzlers; Drayton Grange Colts v West Haddon Albion Hawks; Heyford Athletic v Billing United Spartans; Moulton Magpies Black v TFA Lions Yellows

Under-12D: Daventry Town Saxons v Spratton & Pitsford Pumas Black; Kingsthorpe Jets Javelins v Rothwell Corinthians; Roade Hawks v Brixworth Juniors Pumas; Soccer Stars v Parklands Tigers Amber; Woodford United Locos v Moulton Magpies Whites

Under-12 Invitation Cup: Corby Kingswood Ospreys v Spencer Community Trust Spencer Jaguars

Under-12 Cup: Santos Panthers Volts v Delapre Dragons Sparklers

Under-13B: Delapre Dragons Thunder v Daventry Town Danes; ON Chenecks v Welland Valley Tigers; Spencer Community Trust Stags v Thorplands Club 81 Red; Wootton St George v Kingsthorpe Jets Nimrods

Under-13C: Gregory Celtic Green v Roade; Harpole v Parklands Tigers Stripes; Parklands Tigers Black v Long Buckby

Under-13D: Bilton Ajax Colts v Crick Athletic Colts Reds; Drayton Grange Puma v Spratton & Pitsford Pumas; Kingsthorpe Jets Hornets v Spencer Community Trust Falcons; Thorplands Club 81 White v Daventry Town Youth Spartans

Under-13 Alan Robinson Cup: AFC Rushden & Diamonds Scorpions v Santos Panthers Volts; Cogenhoe United v Bugbrooke St.Michael White; Corby Warriors Gladiators v Bugbrooke St.Michael Black; Finedon Volta v SYL Greens; Kettering Ise Lodge Kestrels v Billing United; Kettering Weekley Rovers v Wollaston Victoria Youth

Under-14A: Blisworth v GLK United Blue; Delapre Dragons Fire v Woodford United; Earls Barton United White v ON Chenecks

Under-14B: Bugbrooke St Michael v Weedon; Grange Park Rangers v West Haddon Albion Ninjas; Roade v Bilton Ajax Autobots

Under-14C: Crick Athletic Colts v GLK United Jaguars; Moulton Magpies v Billing United Youth Raptors

Under-14 Cup: Wootton St George v Bilton Ajax Decepticons

Under-15A: Cogenhoe United v Santos Panthers Volts Crick Athletic Colts Whites v Harpole

Under-15B: Gregory Celtic Hoops v Roade; Soccer Stars v Gregory Celtic Green; Spratton & Pitsford Pumas v Daventry Town Spartans; Thorplands Club 81 Red v Welland Valley Cobras

Under-15C: Crick Athletic Colts Reds v Hampton Hawks; Grange Park Rangers Yellow v Byfield Tigers; Kislingbury v Thorplands - Club 81 Black; Parklands Tigers Amber v Brixworth Juniors Panthers; Weedon v MoultonMagpies

Under-16A: Brixworth Juniors Pumas v West Haddon Albion Onesies; Bugbrooke St.Michael v Blisworth

Under-16B: Roade v Grange Park Rangers; Weedon v Brixworth Juniors Black Panthers; Welland Valley v Woodford United; Wellingborough Town Lions v Hackleton Harriers

Under-16 Invitation Cup: Corby Warriors Titans v SYL Blacks; Spratton & Pitsford Pumas v Kettering Ise Lodge Kestrals

Under-18B: Earls Barton United v Crick Athletic Colts; Hillmorton v Kingsthorpe Jets Vulcans; Wellingborough OGs Ospreys v Wootton St George

Under-18 Youth Cup: Kettering Ise Lodge v Moulton Magpies; Kislingbury v GLK United Red

Tuesday, February 7

Pitching-in Northern League

Midland Division: Boldmere St MIchaels v Daventry Town

United Counties League

Premier Division South: Eynesbury Rovers v March Town United; Godmanchester Rovers v Newport Pagnell Town; Rothwell Corinthians v Long Buckby

NFA Hillier Senior Cup: Cogenhoe United v Kettering Town

Spartan South Midlands League

Division One: Letchworth Garden City Eagles v Amersham Town; Buckingham Athletic v Holmer Green; Langford v Sileby Rangers; Moulton v Ampthill Town; ON Chenecks v Wellingborough Whitworth; Raunds Town v Burton Park Wanderers; Rushden & Higham United v Rugby Borough

