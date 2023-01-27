RESULTS & FIXTURES SPECIAL: In-depth guide to what's happening on the local football scene
All the area’s football results and fixtures at your fingertips...
The big freeze did its best to decimate the football programme last weekend, but there were a few teams that managed to beat the weather.
The results from those games are published here as part of your your extensive Chron results and fixtures guide.
All the scores are here, as well as the fixtures for the weekend ahead and next midweek.
Pictures Pete Norton
RESULTS
Saturday, January 21
United Counties League
Premier Division South: Coventry United 4 Easington Sports 1; Godmanchester Rovers 3 Wellingborough Town 4; March Town United 1 Cogenhoe United 0
Spartan South Midlands League
Division One: Rugby Borough 4 Letchworth Garden City Eagles 1; Lutterworth Athletic 2 Ampthill Town 3
Northants Combination
Premier Division: Roade 3 Spratton 1
Division One Cup: Medbourne 1 Thrapston Venturas 2
Division Two: Stanwick Rovers 4 Irchester United Reserves 2
Division Three: Daventry Town Hobbs 1 Burton Park Wanderers Reserves 1; Old Grammarians 2 Finedon Volta Reserves 4
Division Three Cup: Ise Lodge 1 Corby FC Siam Reserves 3; Woodford United Reserves 1 Kingsthorpe Jets 3
Division Four: Welford Victoria Colts 0 Stanwick Rovers Reserves 7
Division Four Cup: Gleneagles 7 Old Grammarians Reserves 0
NFA John Prentice Lower Junior Cup: Moulton Reserves 1 Higham Town 4
Macron Northants Women's & Girls League
Under-12 League Cup: Oundle Town 3 Kingsthorpe Jets 2
Sunday, January 22
Northants Youth Alliance
Under-12 Invitational Cup: Kettering Little Stars Sparta 2 AFC Rushden & Diamonds Vipers 2 (Pens 4-3)
Under-14 Invitational Cup: ON Chenecks 1 Kettering Ise Lodge Kestrels 0
Under-15B: Soccer Stars 2 Daventry Town Spartans 3
Under-16A: SYL Blacks 14 Spratton & Pitsford Pumas 1
Under-18B: Moulton Magpies 4 Earls Barton United White 1
Under-18 Youth Cup: OGs Ospreys 2 Corby Kingswood 2 (Pens 3-4)
Monday, January 23
Pitching-In Northern League
Midland Division: Coleshill 0 Corby Town 0
All other matches postponed
FIXTURES
Saturday, January 28, 2023
Sky Bet League Two: Barrow v Northampton Town
Vanarama National League
North Division: Alfreton Town v Kettering Town; Brackley Town v Gloucester City
Pitching-In Southern League
Premier Central: AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Stratford Town
Pitching-In Northern League
Central Division: Harborough Town v Corby Town; Yaxley v Daventry Town
United Counties League
Premier Division South: Coventry United v Wellingborough Town; Godmanchester Rovers v Cogenhoe United; Lutterworth Town v Rugby Town; Desborough Town v G.N.G Oadby Town; Easington Sports v Milton Keynes Irish; Eynesbury Rovers v Rothwell Corinthians; Long Buckby AFC v Histon FC; March Town United v Bugbrooke St.Michaels
FA Vase: Biggleswade United v Coventry Sphinx; Newport Pagnell Town v Leighton Town
Spartan South Midlands League
Division One: Lutterworth Athletic v Rushden & Higham United; ON Chenecks v Langford; Ampthill Town v London Tigers; Burton Park Wanderers v Letchworth Garden City Eagles; Eaton Socon v Thame United Reserves; Holmer Green v Rugby Borough; Sileby Rangers v Amersham Town; Winslow United v Raunds Town
Northants Combination
Premier Division: Blisworth v AFC Rushden & Diamonds U23 Academy; Corby Pegasus v Corby Stewart & Lloyds; Corby Strip Mills v Wollaston Victoria; Earls Barton United v Heyford Athletic; Harpole v Roade FC; Kettering Nomads v Corby White Hart Locos; Spratton v Irchester United
Division One: Corby FC Siam v Bugbrooke St.Michael A; Earls Barton United Reserves v Medbourne; Higham Town v Finedon Volta; Moulton Reserves v AFC Towcester; West Haddon Albion v Wootton St George
Division One Cup: Wollaston Victoria Reserves v Milton
Division Two: Brixworth All Saints v Crick Athletic; Bugbrooke St.Michael B v Harpole Reserves; Heyford Athletic Reserves v Corby Kingswood; Roade FC Reserves v Kettering Nomads Reserves; Stanwick Rovers v Weldon United; Irchester United Reserves v Kettering FC Youth
Division Three: Corby Stewart & Lloyds Reserves v Burton Park Wanderers Reserves; Daventry Town FC Hobbs v Kettering Orchard Park; Finedon Volta Reserves v Kingsthorpe Jets; Kettering Ise Lodge v Corby FC Siam Reserves; Woodford United FC Reserves v Higham Town Reserves; Woodford Wolves v Corby Rovers
Division Three Cup: Great Doddingtopn v Corby White Hart Locos Reserves
Division Four: Crick Athletic Reserves v Spratton Reserves; Gleneagles v Thrapston Venturas Reserves; Harpole A v Stanwick Rovers Reserves; Milton v Blisworth Development; Weedon v Corby Trades; Weldon United Reserves v West Haddon Albion A; Old Grammarians Reserves v Welford Victoria Colts
Macron Northants Women's & Girls League
Under-12 League Cup: Corby Town Lionesses v Blisworth; Crick Athletic Colts v Mawsley Youth Hornets; Mawsley Youth Jaguars v Daventry Town Lionesses; Kingsthorpe Jets Prodigy v AFC Rushden & Diamonds
Under-12 Invitation Cup: Blisworth v Mawsley Jaguars; Corby Town Lionesses v Brackley Athletic
Under-13: Kettering Youth v Corby Town
Under-13 League Cup: GLK United v Kingsthorpe Jets Majesty
Under-13 NTFA Cup: Brackley Athletic v Kettering Town Community; Kettering Kites v AFC Rushden & Diamonds
Under-14 Division One: Rothwell Aztec Amazons v Corby Town
Under-14 Division Two: Kettering Youth v Oundle Town
Under-14 League Cup: Corby Town v Kingsthorpe Jets Interceptors; Houghton Hawks A v Daventry Town Lions; Rothwell F.C. Aztec Amazons v Mawsley Youth Pumas
Under-15 NTFA Cup: Corby Town v AFC Rushden & Diamonds; Kingsthorpe Jets Melody v Mawsley Youth Lionesses; Kingsthorpe Jets Symphony v Brixworth Juniors
Sunday, January 29
Nene Sunday League
Premier Division: Crick Athletic v Grendon Sapphires; Hartwell Forest v Finedon Town; Tove Valley v Delapre United; Wellingborough Saxons v UptonChampionship: AFC Houghton Magna v JC United; Croyland Park Rangers v Thorplands Club 81 Colts; Royals v Beer Guerrilla; Thorplands Club 81 v Ashby Athletic; Wootton Field Wanderers v St Davids
League One: FC Phipps v Wellingborough Saxons Reserves; Gregory Celtic v Rushden Sargents; Rushden Spartans v Nene Natives; Sixfields Rangers A v Naseby; Spartak v Bat & Wickets; Still Men v NB Colts; Thorplands Club 81 A v Drayton Grange; Wilby v Kettering Park Avenue
League Two: Boughton Wanderers v Southstar; Brafield Corinthians v Sands United; Dally Iguanas v Northants Allstars; Hunsbury Hawks v Hartwell Forest Reserves; MCPAVE FC v Albany; Pitsford v Burton Band; Rushden Spartans Reserves v Latimer Allstars; Thorplands Club 81 Reserves v Kingsthorpe Jets
League Three: Boca Northants v Oakley Diamonds Reserves; Boughton Wanderers Reserves v Crick Athletic Reserves; Corby S&L Foundrymen v AFC Hackleton Reserves; David Green Development v Oakley Diamonds Development; David Green Old Boys v Brafield Corinthians Reserves; FC Flore Reserves v Sixfields Rangers B; Rothwell Athletic v Tove Valley Reserves; Vicarage Farm v Real Roochers
Nene Cup: AFC Hackleton v North Star; AFC Spinney v David Green; AFC Wellingborough v Blisworth; Alba Eagles v Barton Albion; Kettering FC v Standens Barn; Oakley Diamonds v 8 Barrels; The Queens Head v Royals Reserves; University of Northampton v FC Flore
Macron Northants Women's & Girls League
Premier Division: Bugbrooke v Buckingham United
County Cup: Halse United v Kettering FC Youth
League Cup: Crick Athletic v Earls Barton United; Desborough v Brackley Town; Long Buckby v Kingsthorpe Jets Phoenix; Moulton v Corby Town; Welland Valley v AFC Rushden & Diamonds
Northants Youth Alliance
Under-12A: Moulton Magpies Stripes v GLK United Blue; ON Chenecks v Crick Athletic Colts Reds
Under-12B: Blisworth Greens v Kingsthorpe Jets Kestrels; Daventry Town Vikings v Grange Park Rangers; Parklands Tigers Black v TFA Lions Blacks
Under-12C: 303 Soccer Club Northampton Red v Crick Athletic Colts Whites; Billing United Spartans v Byfield Tigers Athletic; Delapre Dragons Dazzlers v West Haddon Albion Hawks; TFA Lions Yellows v Wootton St George
Under-12D: Bilton Ajax Assassins v Parklands Tigers Amber; Woodford United Locos v Daventry Town Youth Saxons
Under-12 Invitation Cup: Halse United v Santos Panthers Volts
Under-12 Cup: Brackley Town v Blisworth Yellows; Earls Barton United Green v 303 Soccer Club Northampton Red; Harpole v AFC Rushden & Diamonds Vipers; Spencer Community Trust Jaguars v Roade FC Falcons
Under-12 Plate: Daventry Town Danes v Rothwell Corinthians; Drayton Grange Colts v Kingsthorpe Jets Javelin; Heyford Athletic v Roade Hawks; Moulton Magpies Black v Soccer Stars; Moulton Magpies Whites v Spratton & Pitsford Pumas Black; Spratton & Pitsford Pumas Orange v Brixworth Pumas
Under-13A: SYL Greens v Bugbrooke White; Wollaston Victoria v Cogenhoe United
Under-13B: Billing United v Spencer Community Trust Stags; Thorplands Club 81 Redv ON Chenecks; Wootton St George v Delapre Dragons Thunder
Under-13 Cup: Bugbrooke Black V Bugbrooke Blue; Daventry Town Titans V Blisworth Yellows; Kingsthorpe Jets Nimrods V Grange Park Rangers Blue; Santos Panthers Volts V Parklands Tigers Black; Daventry Town Danes V Welland Valley Tigers
Under-13 Plate: Blisworth Greens V Weedon; Brixworth Juniors V Crick Athletic Colts Reds; Drayton Grange Pumas v Bilton Ajax Colts; Harpole v Daventry Town Spartans; Kingsthorpe Jets Hornets v Gregory Celtic Green; Long Buckby v Spencer Community Trust Falcons; Spratton & Pitsford Pumas v Parklands Tigers Stripes; Thorplands Club 81 White v Roade FC
Under-14 Invitation Cup: GLK United Blue v Blisworth; Santos Panthers Volts v Earls Barton United White
Under-14 Cup: Bilton Ajax Decepticons v GLK United Blue; Blisworth v Woodford United; Brixworth Juniors Panthers v Delapre Dragons Fire; Bugbrooke v ON Chenecks; Earls Barton United White v Daventry Town Spartans; Parklands Tigers Amber v Wootton St George Youth
Under-14 Plate: Billing United Raptors v GLK United Jaguars; Bilton Ajax Autobots v Moulton Magpies; Crick Athletic Colts v Grange Park Rangers Weedon v Gregory Celtic Hoops; West Haddon Albion Ninjas v Roade
Under-15A: SYL Blacks v ON Chenecks White
Under-15 Cup: Brixworth Jaguars v Santos Panthers Volts; Crick Athletic Colts Whites v Welland Valley Cobras; Daventry Town Spartans v Harpole; Grange Park Rangers Blue v Bugbrooke St Michael; Gregory Celtic Green v Soccer Stars; ON Chenecks Blue v Santos Panthers Volts
Under-15 Plate: Brixworth Panthers v Parklands Tigers Amber; Cogenhoe United v Weedon; Crick Athletic Colts Reds v Hampton Hawks; Grange Park Rangers Yellow v Byfield Tigers; Kislingbury v Gregory Celtic Hoops; Spratton & Pitsford Pumas v Thorplands Club 81; Thorplands Club 81 Black v Moulton Magpies
Under-16 Invitation Cup: Brixworth Pumas v Kettering Ise Lodge Kestrals
Under-16 Cup: Blisworth v Bugbrooke; Brixworth Pumas v ON Chenecks Blue; Spratton & Pitsford Pumas v SYL Blacks; Wellingborough Town Lions v Woodford United
Under-16 Plate: Brixworth Black Panthers v Roade; Welland Valley v Hackleton Harriers; Grange Park Rangers v Weedon; Kingsthorpe Jets Jaguars v West Haddon Albion Onesies
Under-18A: GLK United Red v Kislingbury Red; Kislingbury Blue v Heyford Athletic
Under-18B: Kingsthorpe Jets Vulcans v Brixworth Pumas; OGs Youth Ospreys v Moulton Magpies; West Haddon Albion Falcons v Crick Athletic Colts Whites; Wootton St George v Hillmorton Juniors
Under-18 Cup: Daventry Town Vikings v Grange Park Rangers Blue
Under-18 Plate: Hackleton Harriers v Bugbrooke; Wootton St George v Crick Athletic ColtsReds
Tuesday, January 31
Vanarama National League
North Division: Kettering Town v Boston United; Scarborough Athletic v Brackley Town
United Counties League
Premier Division South: Cogenhoe United v Rugby Town; Coventry Sphinx v Bugbrooke St.Michaels; Newport Pagnell Town v Histon FC
Spartan South Midlands League
Division One: Burton Park Wanderers v Wellingborough Whitworth; Eaton Socon v Real Bedford FC; Raunds Town v Rushden & Higham United; Winslow United v Rugby Borough
Division One Cup: Holmer Green v Ampthill Town
Gladwish Challenge Trophy: Moulton v ON Chenecks