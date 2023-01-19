RESULTS & FIXTURES SPECIAL: In-depth guide to what's happening on the local football scene
All the area’s football results and fixtures at your fingertips...
From Northampton Town in Sky Bet League Two, to ON Chenecks Under-12s in the Northants Youth Alliance, here is your extensive Chron results and fixtures guide.
All last weekend’s scores are here, as well as the fixtures for the week ahead.
Pictures by Richard Eason Photography.
RESULTS
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Sky Bet League Two: Stockport County 2 Northampton Town 0
Vanarama National League
North Division: Kettering Town P Boston United P
Pitching-In Southern League
Premier Central: AFC Rushden & Diamonds P Rushall Olympic P
Pitching-In Northern League
Midland Division: Cambridge City 2 Corby Town 0; Daventry Town P St Neots Town P
United Counties League
Premier Division South: Desborough Town P Histon FC P; Lutterworth Town 1 Coventry United 3; Milton Keynes Irish P Rugby Town P; Cogenhoe United P Easington Sports P; Eynesbury Rovers P March Town United P; Godmanchester Rovers P G.N.G Oadby Town P; Long Buckby AFC P Wellingborough Town P
FA Vase: Biggleswade United P Coventry Sphinx P; Newport Pagnell Town P Leighton Town P
Spartan South Midlands League
Division One: Buckingham Athletic P Holmer Green P; Eaton Socon 1 ON Chenecks 3; Langford P Rushden & Higham United P; Letchworth Garden City Eagles P Raunds Town P; London Tigers P Lutterworth Athletic P; Moulton 5 Winslow United 3; Real Bedford FC P Amersham Town P; Thame United Reserves P Burton Park Wanderers P; Wellingborough Whitworth 2 Ampthill Town 6
NFA Junior Cup: Corby S&L 0 Rushden & Higham United 2
Northants Combination
Premier Division: AFC Rushden & Diamonds U23 Academy P Roade FC P; Corby Pegasus P Kettering Nomads P; Corby Strip Mills P Earls Barton United P; Harpole P Irchester United P; Heyford Athletic 0 Spratton 2; Wollaston Victoria 3 Corby White Hart Locos 2; Woodford United P Blisworth P
Division One: AFC Towcester P Medbourne P; Corby FC Siam P West Haddon Albion P; Earls Barton United Reserves P Moulton Reserves P; Finedon Volta 2 Bugbrooke St.Michael A 0; Milton P Wootton St George P; Thrapston Venturas 11 Wollaston Victoria Reserves 2
Division Two: Brixworth All Saints P Heyford Athletic Reserves P; Bugbrooke St.Michael B P Corby Kingswood P; Kettering FC Youth 4 Stanwick Rovers 2; Kettering Nomads Reserves P Weldon United P; Roade Reserves P Crick Athletic P; Irchester United Reserves P Harpole Reserves P
Division Three: Burton Park Wanderers Reserves P Woodford United FC Reserves P; Corby Rovers 7 Kettering Ise Lodge 3; Corby White Hart Locos FC Reserves P Kettering Orchard Park P; Great Doddington 2 Daventry Town FC Hobbs 1; Higham Town Reserves P Corby Stewart & Lloyds Reserves P; Woodford Wolves P Corby FC Siam Reserves P
Division Four: Corby Trades 5 Welford Victoria Colts 0; Crick Athletic Reserves P Thrapston Venturas Reserves P; Gleneagles P Old Grammarians Reserves P; Spratton Reserves 1 Milton 5; Stanwick Rovers Reserves 1 Thorplands Club 81 0; Weldon United Reserves P Weedon P.
NFA Junior Cup: Corby S&L 0 Rushden & Higham United 2
NFA Area Cup: Blisworth Development 3 Kingsthorpe Jets 1
Macron Northants Women's & Girls League
Under-12 Division One: Corby Town v Daventry Town Lionesses
Under-12 Invitation Cup: Mawsley Youth Jaguars P Blisworth P; Kingsthorpe Jets Prodigy 1 Crick Athletic Colts 1 (Pens 4-5); Roade 0 Rothwell F.C. Aztec Amazons 6
Under-13: Corby Town Bobcats P Kettering FC Youth )
NTFA Under-13 Cup: Brackley Athletic P Kettering Town FC Community P; Daventry Town Panthers v Kingsthorpe Jets Majesty - away walkover; Deanshanger Colts 1 GLK United 3; Kettering FC Youth Kites P AFC Rushden & Diamonds P
Under-14 Division Two: Kettering FC Youth P Daventry Town Lions P
Under-14 Invitation Cup: Brixworth Juniors 6 Netherton United Black 2; Long Buckby v Towcester Town Vixens - away walkover; Mawsley Youth Pumas v Oundle Town - home walkover; Netherton United Red 2 Kingsthorpe Jets Interceptors 5; GLK United 3 Corby Town 3 (Pens 2-3); Rothwell F.C. Aztec Amazons 9 Houghton Hawks A 0
NTFA Under-15 Cup: Corby Town P AFC Rushden & Diamonds P; Kingsthorpe Jets Melody P Mawsley Youth Lionesses P; Kingsthorpe Jets Symphony P Brixworth Juniors P
Sunday, January 15
Nene Sunday League
Premier Division: Barton Albion 3 8 Barrels 2; David Green 2 FC TEQ 3; Delapre United 4 Kettering FC 0; Finedon Town 3 Tove Valley 4; Hartwell Forest 1 AFC Hackleton 2; Standens Barn P Blisworth P; Upton 1 North Star 2; Wellingborough Saxons 3 Grendon Sapphires 0
Championship: AFC Houghton Magna 3 Royals Reserves 4; AFC Spinney 3 Oakley Diamonds 0; Ashby Athletic 3 AFC Wellingborough 6; Beer Guerrilla 2 Croyland Park Rangers 1; JC United 5 University of Northampton 2; St Davids 1 Royals 1; The Queens Head 6 Wootton Field Wanderers 0; Thorplands Club 81 3 Alba Eagles 5
League One: Drayton Grange 3 Gregory Celtic 1; Kettering Park Avenue 1 FC Flore 4; NB Colts 1 Thorplands Club 81 A 1; Naseby 1 Rushden Spartans 3; Nene Natives 9 Spartak 4; Rushden Sargents 6 Still Men 1; Sixfields Rangers A 5 FC Phipps 1; Wilby 6 Wellingborough Saxons Reserves 2
League Two: Dally Iguanas 3 Hunsbury Hawks 2; Latimer Allstars 3 Kingsthorpe Jets 1; MCPAVE 0 Sands United 2; Northants Allstars 1 Boughton Wanderers 1; Rushden Spartans Reserves 2 Hartwell Forest Reserves 4; Southstar 2 Albany 1; Swan and Helmet 2 Brafield Corinthians 1; Thorplands Club 81 Reserves 1 Pitsford 1
League Three: AFC Hackleton Reserves 3 Oakley Diamonds Development 4; Boughton Wanderers Reserves 4 Rothwell Athletic 0 ; Brafield Corinthians Reserves 2 Boca Northants 1; Crick Athletic Reserves 0 Vicarage Farm 2; David Green Development 5 Real Roochers 1; FC Flore Reserves 1 Corby S&L Foundrymen 3; Oakley Diamonds Reserves 7 Aimstr8 CFA 1; Tove Valley Reserves 2 David Green Old Boys 3
Macron Northants Women's & Girls League
Premier Division: Brackley Town 0 Long Buckby 4; Bugbrooke St.Michael P Desborough P
Division One: Crick Athletic P AFC Rushden & Diamonds P; Earls Barton United 0 Kingsthorpe Jets Ladies Phoenix 1; Welland Valley 3 Harpole 6
Women's Cup: Halse United P Kettering FC Youth P; Corby Town P Northampton Town Development P; Moulton 3 Peterborough Sports 3 (Pens 4-3)
Under-13: Kettering FC Youth Kites P GLK United P
Northants Youth Alliance
Under-12A: GLK United Blue 0 Spencer Community Trust Jaguars 7; Harpole P Santos Panthers Volts P; Moulton Magpies Stripes 2 ON Chenecks 4
Under-12B: AFC Rushden & Diamonds Vipers P TFA Lions Blacks P; Blisworth Greens 1 Grange Park Rangers 1; Brackley Town Lions 0 Earls Barton United Green 2; Daventry Town Vikings 2 Parklands Tigers Black 1; Delapre Dragons Sparklers 1 Blisworth Yellows 4; Kingsthorpe Jets Kestrels 0 Roade Falcons 4
Under-12C: 303 Soccer Club Northampton Red 7 Byfield Tigers Athletic 4; Billing United Spartans 3 Drayton Grange Colts 2; Delapre Dragons Dazzlers 4 Heyford Athletic 0; TFA Lions Yellows 6 Crick Athletic Colts Whites 1; Wootton St George 2 Moulton Magpies Black 0
Under-12D: Brixworth Juniors Pumas 0 Bilton Ajax Assassins 1; Kingsthorpe Jets Javelin 4 Spratton & Pitsford Pumas Orange 4; Moulton Magpies Whites P Daventry Town Saxons P; Soccer Stars 0 Rothwell Corinthians 6; Spratton & Pitsford Pumas Black 2 Roade Hawks 1; Woodford United Locos P Daventry Town Danes P
Under-13A: Bugbrooke St.Michael Blue 3 303 Soccer Club Northampton Reds 7; Cogenhoe United P Santos Panthers Volts P; Grange Park Rangers Blue P Blisworth Yellows P; Wollaston Victoria 6 SYL Greens 1
Under-13B: ON Chenecks 1 Kingsthorpe Jets Nimrods 2; Spencer Community Trust Stags 12 Delapre Dragons Thunder 2; Thorplands Club 81 Red 0 Daventry Town Titans 3; Wootton St George 2 Billing United 2
Under-13C: Gregory Celtic Green P Parklands Tigers Stripes P; Long Buckby 0 Blisworth Greens 4; Parklands Tigers Black P Harpole P; Roade 6 Weedon 0
Under-13D: Bilton Ajax Colts 1 Thorplands Club 81 White 2; Drayton Grange Puma 0 Daventry Town Spartans 6; Kingsthorpe Jets Hornets 2 Crick Athletic Colts Reds 3; Spratton & Pitsford Pumas 3 Brixworth Juniors 4
Under-13 Alan Robinson Cup: Harpole P Corby Town Black P
Under-14A: Earls Barton United White 1 Bilton Ajax Decepticons 2; GLK United Blue 2 Delapre Dragons Fire 3; ON Chenecks 0 Blisworth 2; Woodford United P Wootton St George P
Under-14B: Brixworth Panthers P Bilton Ajax Autobots P; Bugbrooke 1 West Haddon Albion Ninjas 1; Daventry Town Spartans P Weedon P; Grange Park Rangers P Roade P
Under-14C: GLK United Jaguars 1 Billing United Raptors 1
Under-14 Boys' Invitation Cup: AFC Rushden & Diamonds Vipers P Kettering Little Stars P; Harpole 0 Peterborough Thorpe Wood Rangers 7; Kettering Ise Lodge Kestrels 5 Daventry Town Spartans 0
Under-15A: Brixworth Jaguars 0 SYL Blacks 1; Grange Park Rangers Blue 2 Bugbrooke St.Michael 4; Harpole P Cogenhoe United P; ON Chenecks White 6 Crick Athletic Colts 0
Under-15B: Gregory Celtic Hoops P Gregory Celtic Green P; Roade 4 Welland Valley Cobras 6; Soccer Stars 2 Thorplands - Club 81 Red 1
Under-15C: Kislingbury 2 Hampton Hawks 0; Moulton Magpies 4 Grange Park Rangers Yellow 1; Parklands Tigers Amber 5 Crick Athletic Colts Reds 3; Thorplands Club 81 Black 1 Byfield Tigers 4; Weedon 3 Brixworth Juniors Panthers 2
Under-16A: Brixworth Juniors Pumas P West Haddon Albion Onesies P; SYL Blacks 6 ON Chenecks Blue 2; Spratton & Pitsford Pumas 1 Blisworth 1
Under-16B: Grange Park Rangers Youth 2 Brixworth Juniors Black Panthers 1; Roade 2 Welland Valley 3; Weedon P Hackleton Harriers P; Wellingborough Town Lions 3 Kingsthorpe Jets Jaguars 1
Under-18A: Brixworth Jaguars 2 GLK United Red 4; Bugbrooke St.Michael 1 Kislingbury 3; Grange Park Rangers Blue P Heyford Athletic P
Under-18B: Brixworth Juniors Pumas P Hillmorton Juniors P; Hackleton Harriers P Moulton Magpies P; Kingsthorpe Jets Vulcans P Wellingborough OGs Ospreys P; West Haddon Albion Falcons 11 Crick Athletic Colts 0; Wootton St George Youth 0 Crick Athletic Colts Whites 1
Under-18 Youth Cup: Corby Kingswood P Wellingborough OGs Ospreys p
Tuesday, January 17
Vanarama National League
North Division: AFC Telford United 1 Kettering Town 1; Brackley Town P King's Lynn Town P
Spartan South Midlands League
Division One: Ampthill Town P Sileby Rangers P; Raunds Town P Burton Park Wanderers P; Wellingborough Whitworth P Langford P; Winslow United P Rushden & Higham United P
Division One Cup: Moulton 1 Eaton Socon 4
FIXTURES
January 21, 2023
Sky Bet League Two: Northampton Town v Mansfield Town
Vanarama National League
North Division: Farsley Celtic v Brackley Town; Kettering Town v Curzon Ashton
P W D L GD Pts
King's Lynn Town 23 14 6 3 +21 48
AFC Fylde 23 15 3 5 +17 48
Darlington 26 14 5 7 +15 47
Brackley Town 25 13 8 4 +12 47
Scarborough Ath 26 13 6 7 +6 45
Chester 26 11 11 4 +16 44
Chorley 26 10 9 7 +11 39
Gloucester City 27 11 5 11 -2 38
Banbury United 25 10 6 9 +3 36
Southport 25 10 6 9 +2 36
Peterborough Sports 26 10 6 10 0 36
Alfreton Town 24 8 10 6 +6 34
Spennymoor Town 25 8 10 7 -1 34
Kidderminster 25 9 6 10 -3 33
Hereford 25 9 5 11 +1 32
Leamington 25 5 14 6 -1 29
Curzon Ashton 24 7 7 10 -3 28
Bradford (PA) 26 7 7 12 -9 28
Boston United 26 7 5 14 -8 26
Buxton 25 6 8 11 -11 26
Kettering Town 25 6 8 11 -16 26
Farsley Celtic 24 5 6 13 -17 21
Blyth Spartans 24 4 7 13 -15 19
AFC Telford United 26 3 8 15 -24 17
Pitching-In Southern League
Premier Division Central: Bromsgrove Sporting v AFC Rushden & Diamonds
Pitching-In Northern League
Midlands Division: Corby Town v Spalding UnitedUnited Counties League
Premier Division South: Godmanchester Rovers v Coventry Sphinx; Rugby Town v Desborough Town; Bugbrooke St Michael's v Lutterworth Town; Coventry United v Easington Sports; G.N.G Oadby Town v Eynesbury Rovers; Histon FC v Milton Keynes Irish; March Town United v Cogenhoe United; Newport Pagnell Town v Wellingborough Town; Rothwell Corinthians v Long Buckby
Spartan South Midlands League
Division One: Lutterworth Athletic v Ampthill Town; Holmer Green v Eaton Socon; Langford v Burton Park Wanderers; ON Chenecks v Wellingborough Whitworth; Raunds Town v London Tigers; Rugby Borough v Letchworth Garden City Eagles; Rushden & Higham United v Winslow United; Thame United Reserves v Sileby Rangers
Northants Combination
Premier Division: Corby Stewart & Lloyds v Corby White Hart Locos; Heyford Athletic v Woodford United; Roade v Spratton; Wollaston Victoria v AFC Rushden & Diamonds U23 Academy
Premier Division Cup: Corby Strip Mills v Blisworth; Earls Barton United v Harpole; Irchester United v Kettering Nomads
Division One: AFC Towcester v Earls Barton United Reserves; Finedon Volta v Wollaston Victoria Reserves; Milton v Corby FC Siam; Wootton St George v Bugbrooke St.Michael A
Division One Cup: Medbourne v Thrapston Venturas
Division Two: Corby Kingswood v Roade Reserves; Harpole Reserves v Heyford Athletic Reserves; Stanwick Rovers v Irchester United Reserves; Weldon United v Kettering FC Youth
Division Two Cup: Crick Athletic v Bugbrooke St Michael B; Kettering Nomads Reserves v Brixworth All Saints
Division Three: Corby Rovers v Higham Town Reserves; Daventry Town FC Hobbs v Burton Park Wanderers Reserves; Old Grammarians v Finedon Volta Reserves; Woodford Wolves v Corby Stewart & Lloyds Reserves
Division Three Cup: Great Doddington v Corby White Hart Locos FC Reserves; Kettering Ise Lodge v Corby FC Siam Reserves; Woodford United FC Reserves v Northampton Kingsthorpe Jets
Division Four: Spratton Reserves v Thorplands Club 81; Thrapston Venturas Reserves v Weedon; Welford Victoria Colts v Stanwick Rovers Reserves
Division Four Cup: Blisworth Development v Harpole A; Gleneagles v Old Grammarians Reserves; ; Weldon United Reserves v Crick Athletic Reserves; West Haddon Albion A v Corby Trades
NFA Lower Junior Cup: Moulton Reserves v Higham Town
Macron Northants Women's & Girls League
Under-12 League Cup: Corby Town v AFC Rushden & Diamonds Whites; Crick Athletic Colts v Mawsley Youth Hornets; Mawsley Youth Jaguars v Daventry Town Lionesses; Kingsthorpe Jets Prodigy v AFC Rushden & Diamonds; Oundle Town v Kingsthorpe Jets Eagles
Under-13: Kettering Town Community v Kettering Kites
Under-13 League Cup: GLK United v Kingsthorpe Jets Majesty
Under-14: Brackley Athletic v Kettering FC Youth
Under-14 League Cup: Brixworth Juniors v Long Buckby; Corby Town v Kingsthorpe Jets Interceptors; ; Houghton Hawks A v Daventry Town Lions
Sunday, January 22
Nene Sunday League
Premier Division: Crick Athletic v Grendon Sapphires; Hartwell Forest v Finedon Town; Tove Valley v Delapre United; Wellingborough Saxons v Upton
Championship: AFC Houghton Magna v Thorplands Club 81 Colts; Croyland Park Rangers v Thorplands Club 81 Colts; Royals v JC United; Thorplands Club 81 v AFC Houghton Magna; Wootton Field Wanderers v St Davids
League One: FC Phipps v Wellingborough Saxons Reserves; Gregory Celtic v Rushden Sargents; Rushden Spartans v Nene Natives; Sixfields Rangers A v Naseby; Spartak v Bat & Wickets; Still Men v NB Colts; Thorplands Club 81 A v Drayton Grange; Wilby v Kettering Park Avenue
League Two: Albany v MCPAVE FC; Boughton Wanderers v Southstar; Brafield Corinthians v Sands United; Dally Iguanas v Northants Allstars; Hunsbury Hawks v Hartwell Forest Reserves; Kingsthorpe Jets v Thorplands Club 81 Reserves; Pitsford v Burton Band; Rushden Spartans Reservesv Latimer Allstars
League Three: Corby S&L Foundrymen v AFC Hackleton Reserves; David Green Development v Oakley Diamonds Development; David Green Old Boys v Brafield Corinthians Reserves; FC Flore Reserves v Sixfields Rangers B; Oakley Diamonds Reserves v Crick Athletic Reserves; Rothwell Athletic v Tove Valley Reserves; Vicarage Farm v Boca Northants
Nene Cup: AFC Hackleton v North Star; AFC Spinney v David Green; AFC Wellingborough v Blisworth; Alba Eagles v Barton Albion; Kettering FC v Standens Barn; Oakley Diamonds v 8 Barrels; The Queens Head v Royals Reserves; University of Northampton v FC Flore
Macron Northants Women's & Girls League
League Cup: Buckingham United v Halse United; Crick Athletic v Earls Barton United; Desborough v Brackley Town; Kettering FC Youth v Harpole; Long Buckby AFC v Kingsthorpe Jets Ladies Phoenix; Moulton v Corby Town; Welland Valley v AFC Rushden & Diamonds
Under-13: Kettering FC Youth V Daventry Town Panthers
Northants Youth Alliance League
Under-12A: Crick Athletic Colts Reds v GLK United Blue
Under-12B: BlisworthYellows v Kingsthorpe Jets Kestrels; Earls Barton United Green v Blisworth Greens; Grange Park Rangers Youth v Delapre Dragons Sparklers; Parklands Tigers Black v Brackley Town Juniors Lions; Roade Falcons v AFC Rushden & Diamonds Vipers; TFA Lions Blacks v Daventry Town Vikings
Under-12C: Byfield Tigers Athletic v TFA Lions Yellows; Crick Athletic Colts Whites v Wootton St George; Drayton Grange Colts v Delapre Dragons Dazzlers; Heyford Athletic v 303 Soccer Club Northampton Red; West Haddon Albion Hawks v Billing United Spartans
Under-12D: Daventry Town Danes v Spratton & Pitsford Pumas Black; Kingsthorpe Jets Javelin v Bilton Ajax Assassins; Parklands Tigers Amber v Moulton Magpies Whites; Roade Hawks v Spratton & Pitsford Pumas Orange; Rothwell Corinthians v Woodford United Locos; Soccer Stars v Daventry Town Saxons
Under-13A: Blisworth Yellows v 303 Soccer Club Northampton Reds
Under-13B: Daventry Town Titans v Welland Valley Tigers; Delapre Dragons Thunder v Thorplands Club 81 Red; Kingsthorpe Jets Nimrods v Spencer Community Trust Stags; Wootton St George Youth v Daventry Town Danes
Under-13C: Blisworth Greens v Gregory Celtic Green; Long Buckby v Parklands Tigers Black; Weedon v Harpole
Under-13D: Bilton Ajax Colts v Drayton Grange Juniors Puma; Brixworth v Thorplands - Club 81 White; Crick Athletic Colts Reds v Spratton & Pitsford Pumas; Daventry Town Spartans v Kingsthorpe Jets Hornets
Under-13 Alan Robinson Cup: AFC Rushden & Diamonds Scorpions v Santos Panthers; Cogenhoe United v Bugbrooke St Michael White; Corby Warriors Gladiators v Bugbrooke St Michael Black; Finedon Volta v SYL Greens; Kettering Ise Lodge Kestrels v Billing United Youth; Kettering Weekley Rovers Dortmund v Wollaston Victoria Youth
Under-14A: Delapre Dragons Fire v Wootton St George Youth; Woodford United v Bilton Ajax Decepticons
Under-14B: Brixworth Juniors Panthers v West Haddon Albion Ninjas; Parklands Tigers Amber v Grange Park Rangers Youth; Roade v Daventry Town Youth Spartans; Weedon v Bugbrooke St Michael
Under-14C: GLK United Jaguars v Crick Athletic Colts; Harpole v Moulton Magpies; Long Buckby v Billing United Raptors
Under-15A: Bugbrooke St Michael v SYL Blacks; Harpole v Brixworth Juniors Jaguars; Santos Panthers Volts v ON Chenecks White
Under-15B: Gregory Celtic Green v Roade; ON Chenecks Blue v Gregory Celtic Hoops; Soccer Stars v Daventry Town Spartans; Welland Valley Cobras v Spratton & Pitsford Pumas
Under-15C: Brixworth Juniors Panthers v Kislingbury; Byfield Tigers v Weedon; Crick Athletic Colts Reds v Thorplands Club 81 Black; Grange Park Rangers Yellow v Parklands Tigers Amber; Hampton Hawks v Moulton Magpies
Under-16A: Blisworth v West Haddon Albion Onesies; Bugbrooke St Michael v ON Chenecks Blue; SYL Blacks v Spratton & Pitsford Pumas
Under-16B: Brixworth Juniors Black Panthers v Roade; Grange Park Rangers v Kingsthorpe Jets Jaguars; Wellingborough Town Lions v Welland Valley; Woodford United v Weedon
Under-18A: Daventry Town Vikings v Kislingbury Blue; Grange Park Rangers Blue v Brixworth Juniors Jaguars; Kislingbury Red v Heyford Athletic Youth
Under-18B: Crick Athletic Colts Reds v Hillmorton Juniors; Crick Athletic Colts Whites v Kingsthorpe Jets Vulcans; Hackleton Harriers v Wootton St George Youth; Moulton Magpies v Earls Barton United White; OGs Youth Ospreys v Brixworth Juniors Pumas
Monday, January 23
Pitching-In Northern League
Midland Division: Coleshill Town v Corby Town
Tuesday, January 24
Pitching-In Southern League
Premier Division Central: AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Basford United
United Counties League
Premier Division South: Easington Sports v Rothwell Corinthians; Godmanchester Rovers v March Town United; Milton Keynes Irish v G.N.G Oadby Town
N FA Hillier Senior Cup: Cogenhoe United v Kettering Town
Spartan South Midlands League
Division One: Amersham Town v Winslow United; Lutterworth Athletic v Burton Park Wanderers