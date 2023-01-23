Report, reaction and pictures as in-form Cobblers Women climb out of the relegation zone

Cobblers Women joint-managers Josh Oldfield and Liam Williams were delighted with their side’s 2-0 win at home to Lincoln City in the FA Women’s National League Division One Midlands on Sunday.

Jade Bell scored both goals as Town impressively overcame their second-placed opponents and climbed out of the relegation zone in the process, despite playing with 10 players for the final half-an-hour.

Williams said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the girls today because they all put in a really good shift. The three points are important and I enjoyed the performance so much because everyone contributed to it.

“The starting XI played really well and ran themselves into the ground, and when they needed the substitutes to back them up, they were fantastic. All five are quality players who added to what we had already built in the game.”

The Cobblers are unbeaten in four league matches, winning three, and Oldfield added: “Playing with 10 players for the majority of the second-half showed a lot of character and resilience.

“We were comfortable in the first-half but stayed switched on in the second. The team backed each other in every situation and managed the game perfectly.

“Our league form has put us in a closer position in the table to where we feel we belong. We felt a sense of injustice that our performances earlier in the season weren’t being rewarded with points, so it’s nice to be getting points on the board and pushing up the table.

“I’m really happy that the work the players and everyone behind the scenes have been putting in is being displayed in terms of results. We’re riding a wave of momentum and we’re delighted with how things are going at the moment.”

Oldfield and Williams’ side are currently scheduled to visit runaway leaders Stourbridge this coming weekend.

