Town were reinstated back into the competition after the team that beat them in the first round last month – Lincoln United – were kicked out for fielding an ineligible player. Cobblers were drawn against Dronfield in round two and made light work of their opponents from Division One Central of the East Midlands Women’s Regional Football League. Abbie Reboul and Kim Farrow scored two each whilst there was one apiece for Alex Dicks and Gracie Williams.

“I thought we were really good today and the girls can take a lot of confidence from the way they played,” said joint-manager Liam Williams. “We were a little untidy in the first-half but we corrected that in the second. Ultimately, it’s a cup game and winning is all that matters.

“We spoke to the girls afterwards about being more ruthless, because although we won comfortably we didn’t make the most of all our chances. We are fortunate to have a large squad with lots of depth and we’re very conscious of the need to give our promising young players minutes. We were able to do that today, but not just for the sake of it because the girls have earned it in training.”

Cobblers have more cup action this weekend when they host Bugbrooke St. Michaels in the second round of the Northamptonshire FA Women’s Cup.

