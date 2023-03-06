Cobblers celebrated International Women’s Day with a hard-fought 1-0 win over third-placed Sporting Khalsa in Division One Midlands on Sunday.

Zoe Boote scored Northampton’s goal as they triumphed in front of a record 1,023 supporters at Sixfields.

“It was a tight game and the crowd really pushed us on,” said Josh Oldfield. “It was brilliant to see so many people supporting us, and hopefully there’ll be even more next time.

“In terms of the performance, it was really positive and a good reaction to last week. The girls executed the game plan fantastically and competed for 90 minutes.”

The Cobblers, who are up to fifth, host former Barclays Women’s Super League outfit Doncaster Rovers Belles next. Liam Williams added: “It’s another tough game, and there are plenty of those coming our way until the end of the season.

“Games against good teams are coming thick and fast now, and we have the opportunity to take points off them and finish as high as we can.”

