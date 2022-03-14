Report and pictures as title-chasing Cobblers Women play in front of record crowd at Sixfields

Leah Cudone scored Northampton's goal as they added another point towards their title challenge in front of 838 fans, beating the previous record attendance set in September.

Joint-manager Josh Oldfield said: “We appreciate the club giving us the opportunity to play at Sixfields. It’s a lovely place when you win but it’s not so nice when you’ve not got the result or performance you wanted.

“It was a disappointing result, but we have to look at the bigger picture and the event as a whole. Hopefully the impact of playing here is as big as it was last time, and we can continue to do it in the future.”

Cobblers sit in second place in the East Midlands Women’s Regional Football League Premier Division. They are level on points with new leaders Chesterfield but have two games in hand.

Fellow manager Lou Barry said: “We’re in a bit of bad form at the moment, but that’s natural and it’s never going to be as smooth as you want it to be. Thankfully other teams around us in the table have also dropped points. We need to get back on a winning run and we’ve got the ability to do that.”

The Cobblers have the opportunity to regain top spot when they travel to third-placed Mansfield Town on Sunday before facing the Stags in the reverse fixture the following week.

1. Leah Cudone scores for the Cobblers

2. Alex Dicks is fouled in the area for a second-half penalty.

3. Loughborough's Heather Wearmouth sees red for the challenge on Alex Dicks

4. Faye Noble is unable to convert from the spot, spooning over the crossbar.