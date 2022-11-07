News you can trust since 1931
Favour Omenazu celebrates what turned out to be the winning goal.

Report and pictures as Cobblers Women win ding-dong thriller in front of record Sixfields crowd

Cobblers Women enjoyed another record-breaking day at Sixfields on Sunday when they edged out Lincoln City 3-2 in the FA Women’s National League Plate first round.

By James Heneghan
20 minutes ago
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 11:22am

In front of a record crowd of 1,011 at Sixfields, Lincoln twice hit back after Alex Dicks and Beth Artemiou twice put the hosts in front but Favour Omenazu scored the winning goal late on to book a place in round two.

“I thought we were excellent, and I can’t put into words how proud we are of the girls today,” said joint-manager Liam Williams afterwards. “Their character, attitude and work-rate were spot on.

“In football, you have to be the hardest-working team on the pitch to win the battle. We were today, and we earned the right to go and win the game. Today was all about a reaction and the players picked themselves up to turn it around from last week. We’re looking to continue that momentum and build on it.”

Beth Artemiou lifts the ball over goalkeeper Lana Timson to score Northampton's second goal.

Beth Artemiou celebrates with team-mate Alex Dicks.

Ella Bailey

Bianca Luttman

