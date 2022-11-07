Report and pictures as Cobblers Women win ding-dong thriller in front of record Sixfields crowd

In front of a record crowd of 1,011 at Sixfields , Lincoln twice hit back after Alex Dicks and Beth Artemiou twice put the hosts in front but Favour Omenazu scored the winning goal late on to book a place in round two.

“I thought we were excellent, and I can’t put into words how proud we are of the girls today,” said joint-manager Liam Williams afterwards. “Their character, attitude and work-rate were spot on.

“In football, you have to be the hardest-working team on the pitch to win the battle. We were today, and we earned the right to go and win the game. Today was all about a reaction and the players picked themselves up to turn it around from last week. We’re looking to continue that momentum and build on it.”