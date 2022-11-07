Report and pictures as Cobblers Women win ding-dong thriller in front of record Sixfields crowd
Cobblers Women enjoyed another record-breaking day at Sixfields on Sunday when they edged out Lincoln City 3-2 in the FA Women’s National League Plate first round.
In front of a record crowd of 1,011 at Sixfields, Lincoln twice hit back after Alex Dicks and Beth Artemiou twice put the hosts in front but Favour Omenazu scored the winning goal late on to book a place in round two.
“I thought we were excellent, and I can’t put into words how proud we are of the girls today,” said joint-manager Liam Williams afterwards. “Their character, attitude and work-rate were spot on.
“In football, you have to be the hardest-working team on the pitch to win the battle. We were today, and we earned the right to go and win the game. Today was all about a reaction and the players picked themselves up to turn it around from last week. We’re looking to continue that momentum and build on it.”