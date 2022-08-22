News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
Bianca Luttman is congratulated by team-mate Eden Brown after scoring her side's first goal of the season.

Report and pictures as Cobblers Women play their first ever game in England's fourth tier

Cobblers Women played their first ever game in England’s fourth tier on Sunday when they were beaten 4-1 by Wem Town, writes James Wiles.

By James Heneghan
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 1:47 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 2:05 pm

Kimberley Bebbington headed Wem in front and Alise Gindra looped in a second goal for the visitors before Bianca Luttman’s free-kick evaded everyone and found the net for Northampton’s first goal at the level. However, further goals from Taylor Davis and Bebbington consigned the team to defeat.

Manager Josh Oldfield said: “I’m really disappointed with the performance because we were nowhere near our level and capabilities. You can lose games and think ‘that was unfortunate and we would have got a different result on another day’ but we weren’t good enough.

“We made a poor start and that summed up our day because we didn’t recover from that point. We’ve got to go back to the training ground and work hard to turn it around.”

The team head to Leek Town this weekend.

1.

Favour Omenazu

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2.

Captain Zoe Boote

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3.

Alex Dicks

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4.

Abbie Brewin evades Wem's Alise Gindra

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
EnglandNorthampton
Next Page
Page 1 of 3