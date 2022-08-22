Report and pictures as Cobblers Women play their first ever game in England's fourth tier

Kimberley Bebbington headed Wem in front and Alise Gindra looped in a second goal for the visitors before Bianca Luttman’s free-kick evaded everyone and found the net for Northampton’s first goal at the level. However, further goals from Taylor Davis and Bebbington consigned the team to defeat.

Manager Josh Oldfield said: “I’m really disappointed with the performance because we were nowhere near our level and capabilities. You can lose games and think ‘that was unfortunate and we would have got a different result on another day’ but we weren’t good enough.

“We made a poor start and that summed up our day because we didn’t recover from that point. We’ve got to go back to the training ground and work hard to turn it around.”

The team head to Leek Town this weekend.

1. Favour Omenazu Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Captain Zoe Boote Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Alex Dicks Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Abbie Brewin evades Wem's Alise Gindra Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales