Report and pictures as Cobblers Women make more history with dramatic shoot-out win in FA Cup

The game ended in a 2-2 draw before goalkeeper Isobel McDonald was the shoot-out hero by saving two spot-kicks, enough for Cobblers to claim victory in their first ever appearance in round one of the competition.

Bedworth broke the deadlock and took a lead into half-time but Leah Cudone equalised from the spot before Rachael St John Mosse completed the turnaround, only for the visitors to strike back.

Cobblers had several chances to win it during extra-time but the tie went to penalties. Cudone, Fay Noble, Georgia Tear and Charlie Cooper all converted from 12 yards and with McDonald keeping out Bedworth’s first and fourth spot-kicks, Cobblers advanced to round two.

Joint-manager Lou Barry said: “We were well below our standards in the first-half and we had an honest chat at half-time. We were all over Bedworth in the second-half, we scored a couple of good goals and we should have won the game in 90 minutes.

“Playing a really competitive game and winning on penalties is huge for us psychologically. The players were fantastic against a physical side and they proved why they’re doing so well at the moment.”

Report by James Wiles.

