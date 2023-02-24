Cobblers Women continued their excellent form with a seventh league game unbeaten as they eased to a 5-0 victory over Leafield Athletic at Sixfields on Thursday evening.

Alex Dicks scored a brace and there were also goals for Kim Farrow, Jade Bell and Mia Richards as Cobblers moved up to sixth in the Division One Midlands table.

“It was an excellent reaction to what we witnessed on Sunday,” said joint-manager Liam Williams. “You have to draw a line under it and move on in football, and tonight was a good opportunity to do that because it came around so quickly.

“The girls dug deep and gave us everything we asked for. The performance was important, but to get a result like that was brilliant for us. They really earned it and hopefully we can continue this form.”

Josh Oldfield added: “We’re in a position where we’re going into every game confident that we’ll get a result. We’re not just seven unbeaten in the league, we’re also consistently keeping clean sheets in the league which is something we’re really happy with.

The Cobblers make the long trip to relegation-threatened Wem Town on Sunday.

