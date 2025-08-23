Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan was a happy man after Cobblers notched their first three points of the campaign by beating Exeter City 2-0 at Sixfields on Saturday.

Not even a minute had been played when Ethan Wheatley thumped home Town’s first open play goal of the campaign – and his first for the club – before Max Dyche side-footed in a second 15 minutes later.

Cobblers had chances to increase their lead in the first half but two goals would prove more than enough to get off the mark as Exeter struggled to muster any kind of serious attacking threat throughout the contest, only managing their first shot on target in the 89th minute.

"I’m delighted,” said Nolan. “We got what we deserved. That’s not been the case lately but if you keep doing the right things and keep believing, it’ll come. That’s what I said to the players this week and I’m really pleased with the performance.

"It was a fantastic start and a brilliant goal from Ethan and I thought we gave Exeter a lot of problems in the first half and in the end I felt it was a pretty comfortable win for us.

"We knew how Exeter would play, they’re a really good footballing side, but we contained them and their first shot on target wasn’t until the 89th minute. That’s testament to the boys and the work they are doing off the ball and that’s something else we spoke about.

"It wasn’t perfect and a little bit of anxiety crept in but we saw it out in the second half and I think we’ve been really solid since the Wigan game. We put Exeter under more pressure than previous opponents and that’s something we need to keep improving, and then we need to make sure we’re taking our opportunities when they come.”