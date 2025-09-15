Relieved McGeehan eases the pressure as he gets off the mark for the season

Cameron McGeehan celebrates his goal for the Cobblers against Blackpool on Saturday (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Cameron McGeehan admitted it was a relief to get off the mark as he scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 1-0 Sky Bet League One win over Blackpool at Sixfields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Luton Town and Barnsley man scored the only goal of the game eight minutes from time to seal a third straight win for Kevin Nolan's men, lifting them up to 15th in the table.

McGeehan produced some smart footwork to create space on the edge of the penalty area after being found by Nesta Guinness-Walker, and then clipped a precision finish past the despairing dive of Blackpool keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGeehan was Town's top-scorer last term with 10 goals, and he admitted it felt good to get back on the scoresheet again, as he had been feeling the pressure of not netting.

"As a goalscorer it is good to get off the mark, because everybody is expecting it especially after scoring the goals last season," said the 30-year-old.

"It is a bit of a pressure you put on yourself, but it is good pressure as it keeps you working hard, keeps you on your toes and I was just glad to get off the mark."

And on the goal, he admitted he had to keep his cool to make what was a rare chance count.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You wait for those moments in a game like that," said McGeehan.

"It was a bit scrappy, but as a forward player or one of the guys trying to score the goals, you have to be patient and keep waiting, and luckily it was my day.

"It was just an instinctive finish and it is something I have done all my career.

"I think I went to have a shot just before that and put it out for a throw-in, and sometimes that happens and sometimes you tuck them away, and I was just really happy to see it go in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was happy for the whole team, the whole squad, and it just makes the week so much better."

The Cobblers have a free midweek before returning to league action on Saturday when they travel to Wycombe Wanderers.

The Chairboys reached the play-offs last season, but have endured a difficult start to the current campaign and, after losing at Peterborough United on Saturday, currently sit 19th, with just one win and two draws to their name from eight matches.