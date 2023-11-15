Relieved Leonard hungry for more goals after super strike against Burton

Marc Leonard fires home from long-range to give Cobblers the lead against Burton.

Cobblers midfielder Marc Leonard is hoping to chip in with more goals and assists after scoring his first of the season against Burton Albion on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Brighton loanee scored once in 48 appearances on loan at Northampton last season, and it took him 19 matches to get off the mark this time around, finding the net with a terrific second half strike at Sixfields on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leonard was playing in a more advanced midfield role against Burton and if that is to become a regular occurence in the future, he knows he needs to be contributing with goals and assists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was a relief for myself personally to score because scoring more goals and getting more assists was something I had spoken about with the coaching staff,” said Leonard.

"I don't want to get carried away because it’s only one goal but it's a nice feeling to get off the mark for the season and hopefully it'll be the first of many and I can contribute more in that sense.

"I actually should have scored more. Their goalkeeper had a good game and kept me out a couple of times. The one where Hosk sent me through, the goalkeeper slipped as I was going through and that put me off – not being the prolific goalscorer I am!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought I'd try and go high but he got up really quickly so fair play to him, but thankfully Hosk stuck one away a couple of minutes later.”

As pleased as he was to score, Leonard felt even happier to notch a long overdue victory ahead of a two-week break from league action.

He added: "It was a huge relief to get the win because the last time we had an international break, we beat Reading and then lost a game we shouldn't have lost against Shrewsbury.