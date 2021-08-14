Relieved Brady hails Cobblers' 'spirit and fight' after 'very hard-fought win' at Colchester

Jon Brady.

A relieved Jon Brady was over the moon with the 'character, spirit and fight' demonstrated by his side during their gutsy 1-0 victory at Colchester United on Saturday.

Jon Guthrie poked the Cobblers into a first-half lead before Kion Etete, twice, and Nicke Kabamba missed good chances to make things more comfortable either side of half-time.

That left the visitors vulnerable to a late fightback and sure enough Colchester applied plenty of pressure, but Liam Roberts made two superb stops and despite Fraser Horsfall seeing red for a blatant handball, Town clung on to make it three wins from three.

"It was a very hard-fought win," admitted Brady. "I felt, early on in the game, we looked comfortable and we were strong and obviously we get the goal from a set-piece.

"We had another opportunity from another set-piece, Fraser Horsfall gets free at the back stick and knocks the ball back, and it just falls a bit high for Kion and it gets cleared off the line.

"There's another one where Kion and Nicke got in each other's way a little bit. Nicke was coming onto it but Kion got there first, so we had our chances.

"We had four really good opportunities in their six-yard box and two get cleared off the line, but what everyone will probably remember is the pressure we had to soak up at the end.