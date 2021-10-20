Relief for Brady and Etete as Spurs loanee finally bags his first league goal for Cobblers

Kion Etete.

Cobblers striker Kion Etete admitted he felt a big sense of relief after finally breaking his duck with a first ever league goal at senior level on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old had done everything but score in the league for Northampton since joining on loan from Tottenham, including hitting the crossbar during Saturday's win over Mansfield.

However, against Stevenage on Tuesday, his luck finally turned when racing onto Mitch Pinnock's pass and drilling low and hard through the grasp of goalkeeper Joseph Anang.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Etete said: "It's been a long time coming! Obviously I had a good start with the cup game against Coventry but then that little bit of luck which I've needed in front of goal hasn't really happened for me.

"I had a good chance at the weekend, which I probably hit a bit too well to be honest, but this one came today and I struck it well again and finally it went into the net!

"There was definitely a bit of relief and it's a weight lifted because I've been waiting for a long time to get that goal.

"I've done everything else I need to do for the team and the goal tonight was just the cherry on top to top off the performance."

Despite his lack of goals, Etete has always kept the faith of manager Jon Brady.

"I'm just so pleased for him and that's down to all his hard work," said Brady. "I even leapt really high into the air for him and I forget about my injured Achilles!

"He's had his chances but he's continued to work really hard, he's never shirked anything and he got his reward tonight, so I'm delighted."

Pinnock claimed the assist for Etete's strike and he was also involved in Town's second and third goals.

"Mitch could have been better in the first 15 or 20 minutes, like the whole team to be honest, but we got the ball down and started to feed him the ball," Brady added.

"We need players like Mitch to be getting on the ball and I'm pleased he assisted the three goals but at the start we were just aimlessly kicking the ball instead of being brave and getting it down.