Relief and delight for Brady as Sowerby's wonder strike keeps Cobblers in the mix

Jack Sowerby enjoyed his spectacular winning goal against Crawley. Picture: Pete Norton.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady felt a mixture of relief and delight after his side overcame Aaron McGowan’s contentious red card to secure a crucial 1-0 victory over Crawley Town in a fiery affair at Sixfields on Saturday.

It seemed as if Town would be punished for a hatful of missed chances in the first-half when McGowan saw red with 18 minutes to play. The full-back was involved in an off-the-ball incident with Crawley substitute Jack Roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louis Appéré, twice, Sam Hoskins and Mitch Pinnock all squandered good chances but Cobblers eventually found their way through and it came in spectacular fashion as Jack Sowerby thundered home a long-range volley with only 11 minutes to play.

That made it seven points from nine in the week and keeps Northampton firmly in the promotion shake-up.

"In the first-half we came out with our foot on the pedal and that was the way we wanted play,” said Brady. "We wanted to have loads of tempo and I don't think it would be unfair to say we could have been two or three up in the first-half.

"We had some real big chances and we should have taken them. We needed to show a bit more conviction. We didn't put them away but we never lost our belief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had to show the other side of our game in the second-half. The first-half was all about tempo and quick play but then we had to show that gritty side, especially when we went down to 10 men, and then Jack Sowerby turns into Marco van Basten!