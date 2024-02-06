Relegation-threatened League One outfit part company with their manager

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Port Vale have sacked manager Andy Crosby following a run of one win in eight league games, with Josh Schofield also departing as assistant manager.

Crosby joined Vale as Darrell Clarke's assistant in March 2021, twice taking over as interim boss before getting the job on a more permanent basis after Clarke was sacked last April. Clarke is now in charge of League One rivals Cheltenham.

Vale started the current season impressively and briefly led the League One table after winning five of their first seven games, however they now find themselves just one place and one point above the relegation zone.

A club statement said: “We’d like to thank both Andy and John for the time they have spent at Vale Park and would like to wish them all of the best with their future careers. The search for our new manager has already begun.”