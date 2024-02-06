News you can trust since 1931
Relegation-threatened League One outfit part company with their manager

The team topped the table after seven games but find themselves one place above the bottom four
By James Heneghan
Published 6th Feb 2024, 13:43 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 13:44 GMT
Port Vale have sacked manager Andy Crosby following a run of one win in eight league games, with Josh Schofield also departing as assistant manager.

Crosby joined Vale as Darrell Clarke's assistant in March 2021, twice taking over as interim boss before getting the job on a more permanent basis after Clarke was sacked last April. Clarke is now in charge of League One rivals Cheltenham.

Vale started the current season impressively and briefly led the League One table after winning five of their first seven games, however they now find themselves just one place and one point above the relegation zone.

Andy Crosby

A club statement said: “We’d like to thank both Andy and John for the time they have spent at Vale Park and would like to wish them all of the best with their future careers. The search for our new manager has already begun.”

The club have not named who will be in charge for Tuesday’s league game against Leyton Orient.

