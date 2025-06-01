Relegated Championship club lose their popular manager ahead of League One return

Miron Muslic

Plymouth Argyle are on the hunt for a new manager ahead of their return to League One next season after Miron Muslic departed for German club Schalke.

Argyle, just relegated from the Championship, said they had ‘reluctantly’ allowed the Bosnia-born Austrian to enter into discussions with the Bundesliga 2 club on Thursday. The 42-year-old replaced former England captain Wayne Rooney as head coach in January but could not keep the club up in the second tier, despite a good run of form towards the end of the season.

"My thanks go first to Plymouth Argyle, who made it possible for me to hold talks with FC Schalke 04," said Muslic, who replaces Dutch coach Kees van Wonderen after Schalke finished 14th in the German second tier last season. "I'm also very grateful to all those at Schalke for placing their trust in me. From the very first contact, we had open and honest discussions."

BBC Sport are reporting that Plymouth have already begun the search for their new head coach and have held exploratory talks with a number of potential candidates.

In a message on the Argyle website, chairman Simon Hallett said the club were ‘disappointed’ in the ‘timing and manner’ of Muslic's departure.