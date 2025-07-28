Ali Koiki

Released Cobblers left-back Ali Koiki is on trial at League Two Cheltenham Town and is set to be involved in a friendly on Monday.

According to Gloucestershire Live reporter Jon Palmer, the 25-year-old is scheduled to feature against Brentford B in a behind-closed-doors match later today, when he’ll have the opportunity to impress Robins boss Michael Flynn and potentially earn himself a contract.

Koiki, who started out in Crystal Palace’s youth academy, spent four seasons at Northampton after spells with Bristol Rovers and Burnley. He shone in his first campaign at Sixfields, racking up 50 appearances as Cobblers missed out in the League Two play-offs, before helping them get over the line 12 months later.

However, the next two years were beset by constant injury problems. He played just 19 times across both campaigns, only seven of which were starts, and was released by Kevin Nolan at the end of last season.

Koiki now has a new opportunity to rekindle his career in League Two. Cheltenham, who start their campaign at Cambridge on Saturday, have so far signed Robbie Cundy, Lee Angol, Taine Anderson (loan), Ryan Broom and James Wilson (not the Northampton one) this summer.