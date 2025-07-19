Released Northampton defender finds new club after Sixfields spell
The 25-year-old has signed a two-year deal after spending several weeks on trial at the club. A graduate of Tottenham’s academy, Eyoma made 25 appearances in the UEFA Youth League for Spurs before moving on to Lincoln City and later Northampton, for whom he made 27 appearances last season.
Eyoma said: “I’m delighted to commit myself to Lommel SK on a permanent basis. The trial period showed me how professional the club is and how close-knit the squad feels. I want to thank the coaches, staff and the club for their trust, and I can’t wait to fight for our supporters at the Soevereinstadion. Together we’ll give everything to achieve our ambitions.”
Sporting Director Jeffrey van As added: “Timothy performed excellently during his trial. From day one he showed he really wanted to stay, and that’s exactly the attitude we like to see. On top of that, Timothy brings great ability on the ball. We’re looking forward to welcoming him back into the group and seeing him play.”
