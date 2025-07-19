Released Northampton defender finds new club after Sixfields spell

TJ Eyoma

Defender TJ Eyoma has joined Belgian second division club Lommel SK, managed by Lee Johnson, after he was released by Cobblers at the end of last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old has signed a two-year deal after spending several weeks on trial at the club. A graduate of Tottenham’s academy, Eyoma made 25 appearances in the UEFA Youth League for Spurs before moving on to Lincoln City and later Northampton, for whom he made 27 appearances last season.

Eyoma said: “I’m delighted to commit myself to Lommel SK on a permanent basis. The trial period showed me how professional the club is and how close-knit the squad feels. I want to thank the coaches, staff and the club for their trust, and I can’t wait to fight for our supporters at the Soevereinstadion. Together we’ll give everything to achieve our ambitions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sporting Director Jeffrey van As added: “Timothy performed excellently during his trial. From day one he showed he really wanted to stay, and that’s exactly the attitude we like to see. On top of that, Timothy brings great ability on the ball. We’re looking forward to welcoming him back into the group and seeing him play.”