Goalkeeper Jonny Maxted has spent time on trial with League Two side Newport County following his release from the Cobblers at the end of last season.

The 29-year-old former Exeter City and Accrington Stanley stopper made 10 appearances in two seasons at Sixfields and was third choice between the sticks behind Tom King and Lee Burge for the second half of 2022/23.

Newport already have two goalkeepers under contract – Nick Townsend and Joe Day – but manager Graham Coughlan handed Maxted 45 minutes in a pre-season friendly against Pontypridd.

“We are trying to strengthen in every department, if there are players out there that are better than we’ve got then I’d be crazy not to look at them,” said Coughlan.

“I gave the triallist a run out at Pontypridd and he equipped himself very well – he came away with a clean sheet, was loud, caught crosses, commanded his box, his kicking was good. Everything we asked of him.