Released Cobblers defender agrees deal to join new club
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 28-year-old left-back was one of five players released by Jon Brady at the end of last season, alongside Peter Abimbola, Dominic Gape, Danny Hylton and Liam Moore.
He will play under new Robins manager Michael Flynn for the second time in his career, with the two having worked together at Newport County. Haynes becomes Cheltenham’s summer signing number three, joining Harry Pell and Scot Bennett.
“I’m delighted to get it done,” said the defender. “When I first heard about the move it was one I really wanted to pursue and now I’m looking forward to getting going.
“I really enjoyed my time at Northampton but sometimes you have to move on. I’m here now and I’m looking forward to working with gaffer again and the staff. The message is very clear. We’d like to be challenging at the top end of the table and that’s why I’m here.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.