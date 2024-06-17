Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ryan Haynes has agreed a deal to join Cheltenham Town when his Cobblers contract expires at the end of this month.

The 28-year-old left-back was one of five players released by Jon Brady at the end of last season, alongside Peter Abimbola, Dominic Gape, Danny Hylton and Liam Moore.

He will play under new Robins manager Michael Flynn for the second time in his career, with the two having worked together at Newport County. Haynes becomes Cheltenham’s summer signing number three, joining Harry Pell and Scot Bennett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m delighted to get it done,” said the defender. “When I first heard about the move it was one I really wanted to pursue and now I’m looking forward to getting going.

Ryan Haynes