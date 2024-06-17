Released Cobblers defender agrees deal to join new club

By James Heneghan
Published 17th Jun 2024, 09:26 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2024, 12:19 BST
Ryan Haynes has agreed a deal to join Cheltenham Town when his Cobblers contract expires at the end of this month.

The 28-year-old left-back was one of five players released by Jon Brady at the end of last season, alongside Peter Abimbola, Dominic Gape, Danny Hylton and Liam Moore.

He will play under new Robins manager Michael Flynn for the second time in his career, with the two having worked together at Newport County. Haynes becomes Cheltenham’s summer signing number three, joining Harry Pell and Scot Bennett.

“I’m delighted to get it done,” said the defender. “When I first heard about the move it was one I really wanted to pursue and now I’m looking forward to getting going.

Ryan Haynes

“I really enjoyed my time at Northampton but sometimes you have to move on. I’m here now and I’m looking forward to working with gaffer again and the staff. The message is very clear. We’d like to be challenging at the top end of the table and that’s why I’m here.”

