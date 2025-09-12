Vadaine Oliver

Cobblers promotion-winner Vadaine Oliver has secured himself a new club this week.

The striker, now 33, has joined National League side Hartlepool United following his release from Bradford City at the end of last season. Oliver only spent one campaign at Sixfields but it was a successful one as he helped Keith Curle’s Cobblers to Wembley glory during the Covid-shortened 2019/20 season.

Oliver has played more than 300 games in the EFL for clubs, also representing Crewe, Mansfield, Morecambe, Northampton and Gillingham. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Shrewsbury, scoring twice in 13 appearances.

Oliver said: “I’m buzzing to be here. Once I knew the club was interested, it was a no-brainer.”

Pools boss Simon Grayson added: “We are delighted to have signed Vadaine. He will bring a wealth of experience at different levels to us, but also a different type of striker that we don’t have at the club. It brings a new dimension to the team, and it is something that we need.”