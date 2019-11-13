'Release' of football helping Oliver 'get through things' off the pitch

Cobblers striker Vadaine Oliver has likened football to 'therapy' and says the 'release' of playing for the Cobblers is helping him 'get through things' off the pitch.

Oliver made the 190-mile switch from Morecambe to Northampton at the start of July but it has so far not proved a fruitful move for the 6ft 2in striker.

He missed the first few games of the season with injury and has struggled for game-time since, making a series of substitute appearances in the most part before Sunday's FA Cup trip to Chippenham Town.

Even when he has played, it's not gone to plan for the 28-year-old whose only two league starts this season have both ended in defeat, one of which also saw him wrongly sent off for an innocuous incident at Scunthorpe United.

However, two goals against Chippenham and a first full 90 minutes in Cobblers colours might be the spark he needs to get going, particularly given what he then revealed in his post-match interview.

He said: "There's a lot of personal things going on at the minute so football is like therapy at the moment and it's getting me through things.

"Days like Sunday are what it's all about. Being on the pitch is where you get your release and your freedom and it was brilliant to get the goals. It's easy to focus when you're on the pitch.

"We've got a good squad as well which is vital because when you have a good changing room it makes things easier."

Oliver admits the lack of game-time this season has been frustrating but the form of his fellow strikers, Harry Smith and Andy Williams, and also the team itself, has helped.

"It's football and injuries happen," he added. "You've got to stay mentally strong to dig in and get through but it's not been all on my shoulders.

"The likes of Willo and Smudge have really stepped up to the plate and done a real good job and now I want to come in and play my part.

"The squad we've got here is really good. There's competition in every area and we're not weak in any position so for us it's looking well this season.

"We're trying to go for promotion this season and I feel like we've got the squad and got the players that can do that."