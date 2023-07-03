Kieron Bowie wants to pick up from where he left off after labelling his decision to rejoin the Cobblers on a season-long loan from Fulham as a ‘no-brainer’.

The 20-year-old, who recently became a father, joined up with his ‘new’ team-mates in Scotland this week and has been on the grass today (Monday) at the club’s training base north of the border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowie was a favourite with supporters during his loan spell at Sixfields last season and it seems the feeling is mutual, with the Scotland Under-21s striker opting to rejoin the club despite interest from elsewhere.

Kieron Bowie

"I'm delighted that we've got the deal over the line,” he said. “There has been other interest this summer but I feel like the club and the gaffer trust me and I know I'll get game-time here so it was a no-brainer.

"It makes it easier that I was here before and that I know most of the squad. A lot of the players have stayed the same from last season so I don't have to worry about settling into a new group.

"I feel comfortable at the club and it's an easy group of lads to get on with – it's exciting to be back. I want to continue to develop my game and improve as a player and hopefully help the team do well on the pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After impressing in League Two last season, Bowie and the Cobblers face a very different challenge when the League One campaign kicks off next month.

"There's a lot of quality in the squad,” he added. “We all worked hard and I think we did well to get promoted from League Two last season and hopefully we can carry on from where we left off in League One and have a good season.

"It'll be a totally different challenge compared to League Two but I'm excited and looking forward to going up against some big clubs and seeing how I compete at a higher level.”