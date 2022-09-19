Red-hot Hoskins determined to make hay while the goal-scoring sun shines

Sam Hoskins shows his relief after netting the rebound after his initial penalty had been saved in the 3-0 win over Rochdale (Picture: Pete Norton)

The 29-year-old took his season tally to 10 goals in just nine appearances with another double at Sixfields on Saturday, his second-half goals sealing a 3-0 win over Sky Bet League Two bottom markers Rochdale.

It was the fourth time this season that Hoskins has scored twice in a game, and as it stands only a certain Erling Haaland at Premier League champions Manchester City has scored more goals in English football this campaign.

The prolific Norwegian has 11.

Sam Hoskins slots home his second goal against Rochdale (Picture: Pete Norton)

The next best after Hoskins is Bradford City's Andy Cook who has netted eight goals so far, but Hoskins admitted he needed a slice of fortune with his first goal on Saturday.

The Town man saw his penalty saved well by Dale's former Cobblers goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell, but the ball popped up perfectly for Hoskins to head home the rebound.

And the player admitted 'when things are going your way, they go your way'.

But although he may of had a slice of fortune with that effort, it was a striker's instinct that saw him in the right place at the right time to tap home his second as Ben Fox’s cross evaded everybody and landed at his feet at the far post.

Cobblers attacker Sam Hoskins celebrates after scoring his second and his side's third against Rochdale (Picture: Pete Norton)

And the Cobblers man admits that although he can't quite put his finger on exactly what has made things click for him this season, he is keen to see it continue.

"I am not sure there is one thing," said Hoskins when asked about what is behind his goal-laden start.

"I am playing with confidence, the team is playing with confidence, and when you are playing well and winning games it is easy to get in the right positions, and things then fall your way.

"That is how it is going at the minute and I am happy with how I am playing, but also the team.

A smile for his family in the stands from Sam Hoskins (Picture: Pete Norton)

"We have had a really successful week, and hopefully we can keep pushing on up the table."

And on the penalty he added: "When things are going your way, they go your way, so I am happy the ball came back to me and I managed to put it in."

The slice of luck for the penalty was probably due to Hoskins, as television replays appeared to show he was onside when deflecting home Mitch Pinnock's cross-shot with the score at 0-0 in the first-half.

"I had a word with the linesman and he said 'you were miles offside', but I have seen it and it looks like I am level," said Hoskins.

"But in the end we got the job done."

Town certainly did get the job done, although it was possibly a bit more difficult than many may have anticipated against a Dale side that has failed to win a league match all season.

But Hoskins insisted the Town players knew it was going to be a difficult afternoon.

"We knew it was going to be a tough test, because this early in the season the table doesn't always reflect what teams are like," he said.

"We knew it would be a test, and it was. Rochdale were very direct and they nearly caught us out early in the game.

"But we always knew we would have to be at our best to get the three points, and thankfully we were."

A great day was made even more special for Hoskins as the match was the first attended by his young son, Rome, who was in the Sixfields stands to see his dad in action for the very first time.

"My little boy was at the game for the first time, so I was a bit annoyed I couldn't get a hat-trick!," said Hoskins, who earlier this season made his 300th appearance for the Cobblers.

"He obviously won't remember too much of it, but it is nice for my missus and the family to be here to see it. I will have to bring them along more.

"I wasn't too sure my lad would see the whole game out, but thankfully he did, and it will be nice to be able to tell him about it when he is older."

Hoskins is obviously well on the way to bettering his previous best campaign tally of 13 goals that he managed last season, but he can go on and break that magic 20-goal barrier?

"I would like to think I can do that, but like I have said before I am taking it one game at a time," said Hoskins.

"I don't realy want to focus too much on me, it is about the team.

"We have a really good week, claiming six points and winning away and at home, and we just have to focus on the next game now."

Hoskins is unlikely to feature when the Cobblers return to action on Tuesday when they host Cambridge United in the Papa John's Trophy, as manager Jon Brady has hinted he will be making as many changes as competition rules allow.