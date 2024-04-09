Recruitment plans underway as Cobblers identify potential summer signings
Recruitment planning for the summer is well underway at Sixfields and Cobblers have already identified some potential new signings now that their League One status is secured, according to interim assistant manager Ian Sampson.
The club have held several recruitment meetings over the past few weeks and months and that process can now be accelerated following confirmation that Northampton will be playing in the third tier again next season.
Securing their place in League One so early should give manager Jon Brady and his recruitment team a headstart as they begin the task of compiling a squad that can continue the good work of the players currently at Sixfields.
"Recruitment is always in the back of your mind,” said Sampson. “It doesn't start now just because we've reached safety. There's been a lot of planning going on and we've looked at all sorts of different players.
"Yes, we now know what division we're going to be in and maybe we'll be able to attract better players further down the line but the budget is always going to be the budget and that will either hold you back or give you the chance to do certain things.
"We're working hard on recruitment and there have been plenty of meetings over the last three months and I'm sure over the next two months it will be all hands to the pump.”
How busy the club are in the transfer market this summer will hinge on what happens with the 11 first-team players who are due to be out of contract. Those players include the likes of Shaun McWilliams, Sam Sherring, Lee Burge, Ben Fox and Louis Appéré.
"That's down to the manager but we're always in talks as staff in terms of who we think should be taking on for next season or who we think might leave,” Sampson added. "We'll put our input into that discussion but ultimately the decision rests with the manager at the end of the day."