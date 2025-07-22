Record-breaking striker leaves Cobblers Women as joint-manager steps down

Josh Oldfield and Liam Williams (right)

Cobblers Women’s record breaking goalscorer, Jade Bell, has left the club.

Bell leaves after an outstanding spell for Northampton, during which she scored an incredible 109 goals in just 93 appearances, in addition to 29 assists.

The club tweeted: “Following extensive negotiations and the club's best efforts, Northampton Town Women can confirm that Jade Bell has decided to leave the club. We'd like to thank Jade for the outstanding contributions she has made to the club and we wish her well for the future.”

Kim Farrow has also left after scoring 55 goals in 90 appearances, and earlier this month, the club confirmed the departure of joint-manager Liam Williams.

Williams joined Josh Oldfield as joint manager in 2022 and helped guide Cobblers to two County Cup wins and also the club’s highest ever league finish when they came second in FAWNL Division One Midlands last season.

Oldfield said: “Liam made a massive impact on this football club. It was a pleasure to work with him, to learn from him and to enjoy and share success with him. We’re grateful for everything he gave to the role and the group, and we wish him all the very best going forward.”

Northampton Town Women general manager Scott Loughran said: “I would like to thank Liam for his unwavering commitment, passion, and leadership during his time with us. Liam helped shape our journey, and his impact will always be part of our story. We wish him all the best in his next chapter, and he will forever be a part of the NTFC family.”

Oldfield will continue to manage NTFC Women with the assistance of lead goalkeeper coach Jack Messinger and head of recruitment Joe Vipond. Applications are now being taken for a new first team coach, to apply please send your CV to [email protected].

On Sunday, summer signing Chloe Finn got off the mark with her first goal for Northampton during a 1-1 draw with Wroxham in a pre-season friendly.