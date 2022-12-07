Record-breaking defender Josh Tomlinson has signed his first professional contract at Sixfields.

The Kettering-born centre-back, who only turned 17 last week, holds the records for both Northampton’s youngest ever appearance maker and youngest ever scorer. He netted against Arsenal Under-21s as a 16-year-old in October to beat Ivan Toney’s previous record.

Tomlinson has made four appearances for the first-team in total and he’s also played 73 times for the Under-18s, the highest number of appearances ever made by a youth team player. He has signed a ‘long-term’ professional contract, although the exact length of the deal has not been confirmed.

Josh Tomlinson.

"I am very proud to sign this contract,” said Tomlinson. “I was proud to be the youngest ever player, then the youngest ever goalscorer and now to sign this contract is a dream come true.

"I have to say a big thank you to my family and all of the coaches I have worked with in the Northampton Town academy. This is a fantastic club to be a young player at, the coaching is top class and the environment is perfect to help young players develop.

"Shane Goddard has been a huge help to me and given my position I am lucky to have the experience of the likes of Ian Sampson and Kelvin Langmead to call upon in the academy as well as Colin Calderwood and of course Jon Brady in the first-team.