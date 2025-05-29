Record-breaker Tomlinson signs new contract with Cobblers
The 19-year-old, a graduate through Town’s youth ranks who was due to be out of contract next month, has made nine appearances for the first-team. He’s also gained experience on loan at the likes of Needham Market, St Ives Town and Barwell.
Tomlinson made history by becoming the club's youngest ever player when, aged just 15, he made his debut in an EFL Trophy tie against Brighton in November 2021, breaking Ivan Toney’s record. He followed that by also becoming the club's youngest goalscorer when he netted against Arsenal Under-21s in October 2022.
The teenager, who spent most of last season playing in the National League North, signed a one-year contract that includes an option for a further 12 months.
