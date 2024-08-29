Recent Cobblers loanee heads to League Two outfit from Newcastle United

By James Heneghan
Published 29th Aug 2024, 11:50 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2024, 11:50 BST
Young goalkeeper Max Thompson will spend the 2024/25 season on loan at League Two Chesterfield from Premier League Newcastle United.

The 20-year-old kept five clean sheets in 15 appearances for Northampton in the first half of last season before he was recalled by the Magpies.

“It’s a good opportunity for me to try and get some games under my belt – hopefully prove what I can do,” said Thompson. “I’m quite a proactive goalkeeper. I like to stay high, come off my line and come for crosses. I’d like to think I’ve got a bit of everything.”

Thompson played the full 90 minutes in Newcastle Under-21s' 1-1 draw against Sunderland last week and now makes the move to newly-promoted Chesterfield following their return to the EFL. The Spireites currently sit ninth in League Two after a win and two draws in the early part of the new campaign.

