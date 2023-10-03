Ruben Selles

Reading manager Ruben Selles is targeting a first away league win of the season when he takes his side to Sixfields for Tuesday’s League One game against Northampton.

The Royals are mired in off-field problems and have already been docked four points this season after the club failed to comply with an EFL order to deposit funds to pay wages by the deadline earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite also being under a transfer embargo, Reading have managed three wins so far this season, including an impressive victory over title favourites Bolton Wanderers, but they have struggles on the road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Absolutely it is a fast turnaround,” said Selles after Saturday’s draw with Burton. “I told you last weekend I would like to play on Monday, this is where we are this week.

"It is game, game, game, so we need to prepare to be ready to go to Northampton, make a good appearance there, and try to get some points away which has been something we haven’t got yet this season.

"We won in the Carabao Cup and the EFL Trophy but we haven’t got any points in the league so we need to go there and try and make our best game away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am not looking at last season because it is pointless for me, but I know we beat Millwall 4-0 in the cup and we beat Exeter 9-0 away (in the EFL Trophy) so we have made some good performances away. It is not that we don’t know how to do it.

"We have not been getting the results away. I think we have some away performances in the league that we can take from but we didn’t get the result."

Reading lost their first three away games by a single goal but were heavily beaten 4-1 by Blackpool in their last outing on the road.

Selles added: "Our results in the cup show we know how it feels to go away and perform, and be on top of the game. We need to try and repeat those feelings, and go there, try to change the dynamic away and then get points away and have a good flavour to go into the game on the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For me, it is always a good thing. I like to play games, and I think the teams and the players, they like to play and that is why we are here. So if the games are coming more that means less training, more preparation, more games, and continuing to show what we want.

"We love to play games, and that’s what we want to do. From Monday, we will go for it. We started our analysis a long time ago, and I like to have the information from game to game.