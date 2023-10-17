Reaction from Marc Richards after Cobblers XI beat Luton Town
First-team coach Marc Richards was pleased with the attitude and application of young players and senior pros alike as a Cobblers XI beat Luton Town 3-2 in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Tuesday afternoon.
Neo Dobson scored a last-minute winner as senior players such as Aaron McGowan, Ryan Haynes, Harvey Lintott and Ali Koiki got some important minutes in their legs ahead of Northampton’s return to League One action this weekend.
"It was a really worthwhile workout and the professionalism from all the lads, the under-18s and the senior boys, was excellent," said Richards.
"It was important to get some minutes into the legs of the lads who are on the fringes at the moment in order to keep match fitness and sharpness up, it was also a great exercise for the likes of Ali Koiki as he continues to get minutes as he builds up his return.
"It is also another chance for us as staff to get a good look at some of the lads in the under-18s and get them involved in a match with some of the senior lads, something they took in their stride and will help them with their development going forward."