Kevin Nolan

It’ll be a case of prioritising ‘quality over quantity’ for Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan in the transfer market this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 42-year-old, who took charge of Town back in December three weeks after previous manager Jon Brady stepped down, is excited to get stuck into his first summer as Northampton chief, and there’s plenty of work to do with only nine players currently under contract.

In an interview with Sky Bet, Nolan was asked about looking forward to putting his own stamp on the squad, to which he replied: “Of course, yeah. We’ve got several players still under contract for next season, and the key now is to establish a strong core group – players who represent what I’m about and can help set the standards in the dressing room on a day-to-day basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From there, we’ll look to add quality to the squad. That’s the focus this year: quality over quantity. I’ve got my recruitment team in place, in Colin Calderwood, Alex Latimer, and everyone on the staff is working tirelessly to identify the right players. We have to be realistic about who we are and where we are financially. We can’t just go out and spend beyond our means.

“I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into that side of things, and I’ll be fully focused on building a squad capable of pushing on and achieving our goals. We'll stick to what we believe is right for our budget.”

And it won’t be just on-pitch attributes that Nolan looks for in a potential new signing. He added: "It's all about the character of the people who have in the building. It's about being professional and driving those standards and wanting to work and having a real togetherness. That's what we're starting to create.

"We've got to find players who want to play for Northampton Town and who want to better themselves. We want to drive everyone to be better day in, day out and that's something I took from my Bolton days.”