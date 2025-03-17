Proud skipper felt 'outstanding' Cobblers 'battered' Birmingham City in the first half

Aaron McGowan

Cobblers skipper Aaron McGowan was 'really proud’ of his team-mates for the way they took the game to table-topping Birmingham City at Sixfields on Saturday.

Town were the better team in the first half and played with confidence and belief to unsettle the big-spending Blues, who had no answer. Tomoki Iwata’s own goal was the least the hosts deserved.

"It comes with results,” said McGowan. “We're four unbeaten and naturally that builds confidence. It's my job and the gaffer's job to instil belief into the players and I spoke to the lads before the game and told them to forget who the opposition are.

"Birmingham are probably the best team League One has ever seen but we knew, if we do what we do, we can still get after them and take shots and put them under pressure and I thought we battered them at times in the first half. We took 10 shots to two and I doubt many teams have done that to Birmingham this season and we probably should have scored another goal or two.

"The way we conceded the goal was disappointing because they didn't have a sniff before that, but they were the better team in the second half so a point was probably a fair result.”

Kevin Nolan has repeatedly stressed the importance of making life hard for any team that visits Sixfields, and Town certainly did that at the weekend.

McGowan added: "No matter who you are, we want to make it difficult for any team that comes to our ground. I don't care who you are. We want to get after you and the lads at the front pressed so well and the back three got up the pitch.

"Until the last few minutes we gave (Lee) Burgey next to nothing to do. I'm really proud of the lads and I thought the application was unbelievable. There's not one player that came off the pitch that I wouldn't class as an outstanding.”