'Proud' Cobblers boss Brady 'thrilled' to sign new contract at Sixfields

"As I have said before, I see this town and this county as my adopted home and I am sure the fans know my passion for the club"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jon Brady has spoken of his delight at signing a new deal to stay with the Cobblers.

The Town manager has put pen to paper on a new and improved rolling Sixfields contract, which is deserved reward for guiding the team to promotion from Sky Bet League Two last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brady has built on that success in the first six months of the current campaign, with the Cobblers currently sitting ninth in league one, and on the fringes of the promotion play-off chase.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady, who has signed a new contract, celebrates the recent win at Lincoln City (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

And the Town boss says his focus will now be on trying to maintain that upward trajectory.

"I am thrilled to sign this new contract," said Brady. "Anyone who knows me, knows how proud I am to be the manager of Northampton Town.

"Together we have taken the club forward over the last few years and our challenge now is to try and continue that work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Australian has been at the helm since being asked to initially take caretaker charge following Keith Curle's sacking in February 2021, being handed the job on a permanent basis the following May.

Jon Brady pictured during his first game in charge of the Cobblers, a 2-0 league one defeat to Burton Albion in February, 2021 (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Town were cruelly denied promotion on goals scored in his first full season in charge, going on to lose in the play-off semi-finals, before deservedly going up 12 months later thanks to a final-day win at Tranmere Rovers.

Brady is a man who wears his heart on his sleeve, something that certainly endears him to the Cobblers faithful, and he has spoken of his love for the club, and to the place he calls his 'adopted home' – as well as his ‘strong bond’ with the supporters.

"As I have said before, I see this town and this county as my adopted home and I am sure the fans know my passion for the club," said Brady.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is a strong bond between us and that is something I am very appreciative and respectful of.

"I would like to thank the coaching staff, the chairman, the board of directors and of course the players for their support.

"I am delighted to have signed this new contract and we are excited to see where the next steps may take us."

Brady's record as the Cobblers boss is an impressive one, reading 63 wins, 40 draws and 55 defeats, which includes his three-month stint as caretaker boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His first two full seasons in charge saw the team amass an impressive 163 points from 92 matches played , and so far this term, they have claimed 37 points from 26 fixtures to sit 14 points clear of the relegation zone.