Proud Brady felt Tranmere win and performance was a 'big statement' from Cobblers

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady felt his side made a 'big statement' with the manner of their performance and victory at Tranmere Rovers last weekend.

Rovers' excellent form, particularly defensively, was the topic of conversation going into the game as they looked to make it seven wins in eight at Prenton Park.

But they were outplayed by the impressive visitors with Kion Etete and Sam Hoskins firing Town to third spot in Sky Bet League Two.

"Tranmere were really good form and had won six out of seven at home and had only conceded two goals so to go and play like we did was really pleasing," said Brady.

'It was a big statement I think but if we can keep being consistent in our performance level, then we feel we have no-one to fear."

Whilst the result was impressive, it was the performance that most pleased Brady.

He added: "I'll probably take a lot more pride from the performance, especially as it came at a club who had only conceded two at home before, so we've doubled that tally.

"I take pride in the intensity and the work-rate and the output the team is offering. That's what I take pride in, irrespective of the result, because we were so brave and didn't get them a moment, that's what I was really, really pleased about.

"It was the intensity of the group and the organisation and the structure and also the attitude to really be aggressive in what we do out of possession and be really slick on the ball.

"It's been a good week and it was topped off by a very strong performance at Tranmere."

The win over Rovers was Town's third in the week.

Brady continued: "Winning games of football does breed confidence and winning them in the right way and the way in which we have done this past week has been important to us.