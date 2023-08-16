A jubilant Sam Hoskins celebrates his last-gasp equaliser for the Cobblers against Lincoln City at Sixfields on Tuesday night (Picture: Pete Norton)

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild's sweet first half finish was added to by a Paudie O'Connor header in the second period as Lincoln moved into a 2-0 lead, but both goals very much came against the run of play.

Northampton dominated the majority of the game but were made to wait before getting what they deserved. Louis Appéré's well-taken goal revived hope with four minutes to play before Sam Hoskins rescued a dramatic point deep into stoppage-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cobblers dominated all of the statistics, enjoying 65 per cent of possession and taking 19 shots to Lincoln's six, as they picked up their first point of the new League One season.

"It's a bit bittersweet because I felt we deserved to win the game," said Brady. "But if you don't defend your box right, you'll concede goals, and unfortunately we didn't.

"The second goal was potentially offside, I'll have to watch to back, but to play the way we played and to have the patience and dominate all the stats, it's very pleasing.

"We had 19 shots and we kept being patient even when a few fans were moaning and wanted us to go long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The boys stuck to our beliefs and kept playing the way we want to play. It was really good.

"We got into a lot of crossing positions, we hit the post, we have shots cleared off the line, and how the challenge on Kieron Bowie isn't a penalty, I don't know. He rolls the defender, he has the goal open to drive at and the defender lands on top of him.